London set for new 15,000-capacity arena in boost for capital

The capital is set to gain a 15,000-capacity basketball arena after studies surrounding a new stadium for the London Lions concluded their opening phase.

The custom-built, multi-purpose stadium could stage as many as 40 basketball games per season as well as hundreds of cultural events.

A London Lions feasibility study conducted in conjunction with The Sports Consultancy and Trivandi, backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan, suggests plans for a 15,000-seat arena and an adjacent 3,500-capacity community site are the way to go.

Land is let to be secured by the club but Khan insisted he is “pleased to support the London Lions as they pursue their ambitious vision”, adding that “we will continue to harness the huge popularity of basketball to create positive opportunities for young people, attract new fans to the sport and host even more major events, which will provide a significant boost to the economy and help build a better, healthier and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Basketball has been going through turmoil of late, and London Lions nearly fell to the wayside when former owners 777 Partners fell into difficulty.

But Lithuanian entrepreneur Tomas Okmanas, chief of the firm that operates NordVPN, purchased the Super League Basketball club, who currently play in London 2012’s Copper Box legacy arena.

New stadium for London

Okmanas said that “it took a major commitment from us to get here”, adding that, “it’s almost €8m each year over the past two seasons, with the same planned for the ones ahead.

“And this is only the beginning of our shared vision for the club and for the future of basketball in London.”

There have been concerns surrounding the availability of land for an arena of such a size, given plans to change sporting licences at England Rugby’s Twickenham site and ambitious drawings for London’s own MSG Sphere were scuppered during consultations with local residents or planning committees.

But the new-build would join a developing sporting skyline for the capital, with Lord’s undergoing renovations to a number of its stands, Chelsea and Arsenal looking to expand their Premier League stadiums, and huge plans to grow the Wimbledon Championships site with a new show court.

Added Lenz Balan, formerly of 777 Partners but now chief of the London Lions: “This is a significant moment for the London Lions and British basketball.

“We’ve always known we need a true home for the game in London – somewhere that brings people together and gives young people a place to belong.

“This study shows it’s not only possible, but that the impact on the city would be substantial.”