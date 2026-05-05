Quarter of Brits planning trip to watch US sport matches stateside

British sports fans have said they plan to head to the US to watch live sport

Nearly a quarter of British sports fans have said they plan to head to the United States to watch live sport as the home of NFL and NBA continues to drive fandom around the world.

Nearly 40 per cent of UK sports fans have attended a live match in one of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL or MLS with 26 per cent saying they have seen a US sport match in the UK.

Britain has become a satellite state for US franchise sport, with three annual NFL games joined this year and next year by the NBA. West Ham United’s London Stadium has also played host to MLB.

The research, in Chiliz’s US Global Fan Report involving 15,000 people, states that, among UK fans, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi topped the list of the most followed US-based athletes ahead of basketball icon Michael Jordan, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, NFL legend Tom Brady and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant.

It means that two of the top five followed US-based players are involved with MLS side Inter Miami, which has recently opened a new $1bn stadium, with each set to play a role – in separate capacities – in this year’s Fifa World Cup.

Brits heading for US Sport?

Of the five major US sports leagues, only the NHL has fewer than 10 per cent of those asked described as a “dedicated fan”, but 40 per cent of fans do not follow MLS football, even if they are aware of it.

“Fans are the true creators of value in sport – an industry projected to approach a $1trillion valuation by 2033,” Chiliz chief Alexandre Dreyfus said.

“The results paint a picture of deeply committed fans around the world, tuning in to follow their favourite US athletes and teams.

“International fans are increasingly shaping how the US’ top leagues approach global growth. From more games being played overseas to the rise of global fan communities and digital initiatives, leagues are bringing fans closer to the action – wherever they are in the world.”

The Global Fan Report lists the New York Giants as the favoured NFL team among Brits, while the Los Angeles Lakers takes the crown for the NBA.

Inter Miami is the favoured MLS team while the New York Yankees and Rangers feature for the MLB and NHL respectively.