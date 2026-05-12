Exclusive: Ultimate Sevens franchise rugby project to announce Reebok deal

The Ultimate Sevens franchise project will today announce a Reebok deal

The Ultimate Sevens franchise project will today announce Reebok as its title kit sponsor, City AM can reveal.

The project – dubbed by some as the R360 of the rugby sevens world – will launch on Thursday with teams and players confirmed in London.

The long-term plan will see franchises sold off, similar to other start-up sport franchise projects such as The Hundred and NBA Europe.

And the organisation behind the competition, Sunderland AFC’s Bia Sports Group, has signed on kitmaker Reebok as an early partner.

Ultimate Sevens describes itself as “a bold reimagining of rugby sevens”.

“Fast-paced, franchise-based, and built for a digital-first generation it features six clubs competing across four cities over four weeks,” it added.

“The competition will unite the world’s best men’s and women’s players in one electrifying, high-intensity format, launching in Europe in 2026.”

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Ultimate Sevens to launch this week

Barney Pascall, managing director of Ultimate Sevens, said: “We can’t wait to unveil the kits and bring this collaboration to life when we launch in September 2026.”

Bia Sports Group’s chief executive, Tom Burwell – who is now in charge at the Premier League football club – told City AM last year that the new league would look to build on the proven popularity of sevens in Britain demonstrated by the now defunct London leg of the World Sevens and the JP Morgan Sevens that involved Prem Rugby clubs a decade ago.

It is understood that Ultimate Sevens will value its teams in the single-figure millions when they eventually go to market.

The launch of the sevens project comes after the inability of R360 – a 15s franchise project backed by Mike Tindall and former Bath captain Stuart Hooper – to get off the ground.

Bia Sports Group is also invested in the World Supercross Championship.

John Carden, CEO of Sports Hub Group, operating partner for Reebok Team Sports, added: “Ultimate Sevens represents the future of rugby – dynamic, inclusive, and built for a new generation of fans.

“We’re excited to bring our performance expertise and cultural influence to a championship that is redefining the sport on a global stage.”