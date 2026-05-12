London Broncos get fresh investment and eye consortium expansion

London Broncos have secured fresh investment into the rugby league side

London Broncos have secured fresh investment into the rugby league side as their Australian owners plan further consortium members.

Brisbane-based property mogul Andrew Gray has joined the club’s ownership as part of the 90 per cent held by a group of Australian investors fronted by former NRL legend Darren Lockyer.

The fresh injection comes as London Broncos – the only major English rugby league team in the south – push for promotion to the Super League.

It’s reported that the top top flight is unlikely to favour expanding further to 15 teams to accommodate the London club, who play their home matches at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium, so beating Super League teams in the controversial IMG points ranking has become paramount.

City AM understands that the London Broncos will look to add to their consortium membership over the coming months.

The remaining 10 per cent is still held by former Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington.

Fresh London Broncos investment

Gray said: “When the opportunity arose to join Grant [Wechsel] and Darren as part of the ownership group of the London Broncos, it was something I couldn’t turn down.

“Knowing Grant and Darren’s long-term vision for the club and their passion to put rugby league back on the map in London is something I’m honoured to be part of.

“I know the hard work they have already put into building the club to where it is today. I’m proud to go on this journey with them and excited for the years to come.”

London Broncos could be in a unique position next season, with their Australian links overlapping with the proposed investment into Super League by the NRL.

Should a deal be done it is likely that the club will leverage their connections to Australia and Lockyer’s past with the Brisbane Broncos franchise to exploit commercial opportunities, while the club’s links with Papua New Guinea come ahead of a new NRL team from the Pacific region being set up for 2028.