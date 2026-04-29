Exclusive: London Irish still exploring Prem and URC rugby entries

London Irish are continuing to explore a return to professional rugby

London Irish are continuing to explore a return to professional rugby with routes into both Prem Rugby and the URC being assessed, City AM understands.

The club filed for administration in 2023 before being purchased last year by the late Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan and the ownership is now looking for a way back into professional rugby.

Recent changes to the English game mean the club can apply for a place in the second-tier Champ with a view to being promoted to the top flight.

City AM understands that this remains a route actively being explored by the Irish ownership – which features Jordan’s son Kyle – while a controversial plan to enter the multi-national United Rugby Championship is also still on the cards.

Legal precedent set in court cases relating to football’s failed European Super League means the Rugby Football Union cannot block Irish’s move to the URC, despite sources at the governing body previously stating that the club would need their explicit permission.

London Irish coming back?

London Irish feature on investment platform Republic, which is being used by Prem club Gloucester Rugby to raise funds in exchange for equity. It is understood that Irish have millions in commitments ahead of launching their raise.

London Irish doesn’t currently have a professional club, with only the club’s training ground – Hazlewood, used by rugby league team London Broncos – and P share – necessary for competing in the top flight – still in administration. There is an associated amateur side in the sixth tier of English rugby, while the training ground could be used for Champ games.

Sources with knowledge of the plans have told City AM that the ownership has been “working all angles”, adding that “all alternatives” are being explored with stakeholders in mind.

London Irish Rugby Football Club Holdings Ltd lists Kyle Jordan and Daniel Mckeown of Jordan Associates as directors.

A spokesperson for London Irish said: “We are exploring all options for restoring London Irish as a professional club in ways that are exciting and sustainable over the long term.

“Once we have clarity on that path we will inform the London Irish community.”