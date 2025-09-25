Rugby: London Irish comeback begins with new partnership

London Irish Rugby Club will today take the first step in their comeback towards professional rugby by announcing a commercial partnership with ticketing company Tixr.

The former Prem team, who called Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium home, became the third top-flight side to cease trading in 2023 – after Worcester Warriors and Wasps – in what was a turbulent period for English rugby union.

But days after Worcester Warriors’ first home game since reforming, London Irish are launching their plans to be up and running for 2026-27 after being acquired out of administration by a consortium led by the late Eddie Jordan.

Jordan passed in March but his son Kyle has taken up the mantle. The deal with Tixr will allow club fans to join the waiting list for season tickets and, said Jordan, “become a more modern, welcoming brand for our fans”.

London Irish back?

The club plan to maintain a base in west London, but where the reformed club will play is currently unknown.

“The club remains committed to its heritage as a home for exiles in London,” said Irish, “whilst working closely with supporters and their independent amateur team, London Irish Amateur Rugby Football Club”.

Ticketing site Tixr said: “The craic is back. London Irish Rugby Club is officially kicking off its return to competitive play, and you can be part of the journey from day one.”

Before they went bust the squad included England internationals Henry Arundell, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Tom Pearson and Chandler Cunningham-South, as well as overseas internationals such as Australia’s Sekope Kepu, Puma Juan Martin Gonzalez, and British and Irish Lion tourist Ben White.

“We’re proud to help the London Irish harness data to strengthen connections with their supporters and guide smarter decisions as the club builds on its storied legacy,” said Tixr sport vice-president Nate Liberman.