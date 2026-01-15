Exclusive: RFU ready to block London Irish or Ealing move to URC

The RFU is ready to block London Irish or Ealing Trailfinders from the URC

The RFU is ready to block London Irish or Ealing Trailfinders from competing in the United Rugby Championship amid interest from the multi-national league, City AM understands.

Reports in Wales this week stated that URC chiefs are open to a London team joining the league to fill a gap that will be left by the reduction in Welsh sides.

The Welsh Rugby Union has permission to reduce the number of regions in the URC to three, leaving the league – which consists of teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and South Africa – with an odd number of clubs.

They could fill that void with another South African side and there have been reports suggesting a US team could enter the fray, but London Irish and Ealing Trailfinders are also options believed to be under consideration to increase the URC’s footprint.

City AM understands, however, that the sanctioning London Irish and Ealing Trailfinders would need from the Rugby Football Union, the sport’s governing body in England, would not be forthcoming if requested.

London Irish blocked from URC?

Ealing Trailfinders, who are top of the second tier Championship, have long been linked with involvement in the URC, although current discussions are unlikely to be going ahead.

London Irish went into administration after the Covid-19 pandemic and were then sold to Eddie Jordan, the late Formula 1 team owner. His son Kyle is now running the shop but they’re a long way from being able to enter a league.

There’s a keenness, according to figures familiar with the discussions, for both Ealing and London Irish to stay within the English rugby sphere rather than lose them to the United Rugby Championship.

It comes amid franchising discussions within English rugby that could see investment flood into the top flight league in similar fashion to cricket’s Hundred competition.

London Irish is seen as a key club in the future of the rugby landscape in England, while the likes of Kent, Birmingham and Yorkshire could be targeted for growth franchises.

It is hoped franchising will pass at a meeting in spring this year.