Premier Sports to show 400 rugby games per year after new deal

Premier Sports is set to show 400 rugby games per season after agreeing a new deal to broadcast the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Premier Sports is set to show 400 rugby games per season after agreeing a new deal to broadcast the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The agreement, which will last four years and take the Irish challenger brand through until 2029, will see the multi-national URC broadcast on a dedicated Premier Sports Rugby channel alongside the likes of the Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup and French Top 14, as well as domestic leagues in both Japan and the United States.

The URC is the reincarnation of the Guinness Pro14, and comprises teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and South Africa.

Premier Sports proud extension

Chief of Premier Sports, Richard Sweeney said: “We are very proud to extend our

partnership with URC and to enter into our third consecutive agreement with one of the most

exciting leagues in world rugby supported by passionate club rugby fans across Scotland,

Ireland, Wales, South Africa and Italy.

“The diversity, competitiveness and quality of rugby on show each weekend in the URC is

exceptional and it’s been an exciting journey to have been on over the past seven years and

great to see how the Championship has made huge strides forward with rugby audiences

reaching record levels.

“Extending our URC partnership is exciting news for UK rugby fans as we now offer six

premium rugby competitions under one roof in an easy to access viewing platform, which is

something that rugby fans have been asking for and gives our customers even more value

for money. Premier Sports has become the home for all the best rugby action from the top

club competitions in the world.”

Premier Sports does not list its subscriber figures but City AM understands they’re north of 300,000. The platform had social media impressions totalling over 35m across the past month, when the Investec Champions Cup was taking pride and place across the European rugby market.