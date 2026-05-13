King’s Speech: Red tape to be cut to help Britain host Euros and World Cup

The government will cut red tape to so Britain can host major sports events

Hosting the Fifa World Cup, Olympics and Euros will become easier after the government promised to legislate to cut the red tape hindering major sports events.

A new Sporting Events Bill will deliver a set framework which can be applied to major sporting events and is hoped to keep Britain an attractive – and reliable – host of global events going forward. Current systems see individual events need individual assessments and approvals, often deterring major sports bodies.

The UK this year hosts the Women’s T20 World Cup, while it will stage the 2028 European Championships alongside Ireland. The Home Nations are also expected to stage the 2035 Fifa Women’s World Cup, while London is bidding to stage the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

And it comes as the Department of Culture, Media and Sport last week said they were discussing the future of hosting major sports events, including the Olympics.

Unveiled in the King’s Speech on Wednesday, the Sporting Events Bill promises to protect commercial rights, legislate for ticket touts and resale markets – alongside a separate Ticket Tout Ban Bill – and will empower ministers to cut red tape in relation to major sporting events.

The bill will be the first major piece of sporting legislation to be put before the Houses of Commons and Lords since the Football Governance Bill received Royal Assent and introduced the Independent Football Regulator.

Major sports events boost

Football Association chair, Debbie Hewitt MBE, said: “We welcome the UK Government’s announcement today that reaffirms the nation’s commitment to being a world-leading host of major sporting events, including Uefa Euro 2028.

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“UK and Ireland 2028 and Uefa are working together to ensure the tournament offers a world-class fan experience and this legislation, including measures to tackle ticket touting, will help protect supporters and keep the event accessible.

“With the UK currently bidding for Fifa Women’s World Cup 2035, the Bill also strengthens our ability to secure future global events, creating opportunities to develop grassroots sport and ensure our communities feel long-lasting benefits.”

Sport is estimated to be worth over £50bn in gross value added to the UK’s economy each year with the recent Commonwealth Games in 2022 generating over £1bn for the economy.

The government cites the non-financial benefits of major sporting events, too, including social cohesion and national pride.

A Draft Ticket Tout Ban Bill was also introduced by King Charles III in the Houses of Lords on Wednesday, which “will seek to destroy the operating model of ticket touts, improve access for genuine fans when tickets originally go on sale, and end rip-off resale prices once and for all”.

The government states that “analysis suggests that these measures could save fans around £112m annually, with 900,000 more tickets bought directly from primary sellers each year. Inclusive of all fees paid, the average ticket price paid by fans on the resale market could be reduced by £37”.