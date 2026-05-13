Fifa may come under pressure over World Cup ticket resale strategy

Fifa may come under pressure to drop its World Cup ticket resale strategy

Fifa may come under pressure to drop its lucrative World Cup ticket resale strategy following law changes in Canada, experts have warned.

The Canadian province of Ontario – with a capital in Toronto that will host matches – passed laws in its recent budget banning the resale of tickets for above their initial value, resulting in Fifa needing to take action on its global resale platform where single seats at next month’s World Cup hit $11m.

Football’s global governing body has come under fire for its attitude to ticket sales, with claims that the World Cup was sold out contradicted by Fifa releasing tickets in recent weeks.

Katrina Anderson, principal associate at Mills & Reeve, told City AM: “Ontario’s Putting Fans First Act is a high-profile example of a regional government using consumer protection law to set the terms of engagement.

“This shares close parallels with the UK government’s move to make it illegal to resell tickets above their original cost and to put enforcement duties on resale platforms themselves. Interestingly, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has stated that these changes form part of a broader strategy to simplify the process for the UK to bid for, secure, and successfully deliver large-scale events.

“Taken together, it’s clear that ticket resale has become a mainstream consumer protection issue globally, with major sporting events a key driving force. For organisers of these events, a single global resale policy is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and consumer law is set to become a more prominent factor in event delivery planning.”

World Cup ticket chaos

Data collated by SeatPick, shared with City AM, states that there are more than 885,000 tickets remaining for the World Cup – which is being staged across Canada, the United States and Mexico – at an average price of over £975.

There are nearly 30,000 tickets available for games featuring England, while there are 28,500 available for matches involving Scotland. Some tickets available for both teams could cost fans £70,000 apiece.

It comes after City AM revealed that one ticket to watch the Tartan Army take on Brazil in Miami was being listed on the official resale platform for $11.5m.

And the ticket price saga comes amid issues over hotels, security and cyber threats for what will be the biggest ever Fifa World Cup.