Fifa defends World Cup ticket prices: ‘We had to apply market rates’

Fifa president Infantino has come under fire for World Cup ticket prices

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has defended the price of tickets at this summer’s World Cup, insisting football’s world governing body “had to apply market rates”.

Tickets for the tournament are the most expensive in its history and have triggered a wave of criticism, including a formal complaint from a fans’ group to the European Commission.

Infantino pointed to the premium pricing of much live sport in the US, where the bulk of World Cup matches are set to be played, in defence of Fifa’s strategy.

He added that the existence of a thriving secondary market for tickets in North America meant that matchgoers would likely have had to pay high prices whether charged by Fifa or not.

“We have to look at the market – we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world – so we have to apply market rates,” Infantino said.

“In the US, it is permitted to resell tickets as well. So if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price.

“And, as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price.”

Infantino offers hot dog with £2m tickets

Fifa changed its business model for the 2026 World Cup, taking the sale of media rights, sponsorship and tickets in house. It also established its own resale platform, meaning it takes a cut of any tickets resold.

The most expensive ticket for the 2022 World Cup final cost around £1,300 at face value. This time the equivalent was £8,000, while some have been listed on Fifa Marketplace for £2m.

“If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2m, number one, it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2m, and number two, it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets,” Infantino added.

“If somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2m, I will personally bring him a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience.”