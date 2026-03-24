EC urged to stop Fifa’s ‘aggressive and exploitative’ World Cup ticket prices

World Cup tickets are set to go back on sale next month

The European Commission has been urged to intervene over Fifa’s “aggressive and exploitative” ticket sale policies for this summer’s World Cup.

Prices at the tournament provoked widespread outcry when they were revealed last year, with the cheapest tickets for the final initially costing £3,000 and now listed for much more.

Consumer rights group Euroconsumers and fan body Football Supporters Europe have lodged a formal complaint to the EC which alleges that Fifa has “abused its monopoly position to impose excessive ticket prices and opaque and unfair purchasing conditions and processes on European fans” who wish to attend the tournament.

They are calling for the EC to order Fifa to cap ticket prices in next month’s sales window, stop using dynamic pricing for European consumers, reveal exactly which seats are still unsold, and respect consumers’ rights in primary and secondary ticketing markets.

“Football is a universal passion, but Fifa is treating it like a private luxury by exploiting its absolute monopoly over World Cup ticketing,” said Marco Scialdone of Euroconsumers.

“By imposing opaque pricing, dark patterns to pressure buyers and exorbitant resale fees, Fifa is placing an unfair financial burden on millions of European fans.

“We are calling on the European Commission to intervene immediately with interim measures to halt these exploitative practices before the 2026 tournament begins.”

Fans ‘left with no choice’ on World Cup tickets

Euroconsumers and FSE say they have identified six specific abuses of Fifa’s monopoly position, including “sky-high prices”, “bait advertising” of $60 tickets that were available in such small quantities that they sold out instantly, “uncontrolled dynamic pricing” and a “structural lack of transparency” in the sales process.

“For several months now we have urged Fifa to do right by fans and reconsider its aggressive and exploitative ticketing policies, said FSE executive director Ronan Evain.

“Fifa’s failure to engage in meaningful consultation with stakeholders yet again has left us with no option but to join forces with Euroconsumers in filing this complaint with the European Commission.

“Fifa point to their unconfirmed sales figures as validation of their unfair ticket practices, while the reality is they leave loyal fans with no other choice – pay up or lose out.”

Fifa has previously defended the use of dynamic pricing, which is commonplace in North America, where the World Cup is being played.