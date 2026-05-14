Ronaldo becomes shareholder in broadcaster ahead of World Cup

Ronaldo has become a shareholder in a sports broadcaster ahead of the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a shareholder in a sports broadcasting company ahead of this summer’s Fifa World Cup.

The Portuguese footballer has invested in Brazil-based LiveMode and will become a strategic partner. His stake will be focused on a newly-formed operating group that will grow the Brazilian brand outside of South America.

The striker said: “The mission is to put sports out there for everyone, in a whole new inspiring way.

“Sports can change lives and we want to enrich the ecosystem by enhancing the reach and engagement of major competitions through YouTube broadcasts and content distributed across all social media platforms to all.”

Ronaldo portfolio

Ronaldo has a number of investments in and out of sport, including the likes of Bioniq.

He also has a stake in second tier Spanish football side UD Almeria.

The club acquisition strengthened Ronaldo’s ties with Saudi Arabia, with Mohamed Al Khereiji’s kingdom-based SMC Group owning the majority shareholding in the club, having purchased the team from boxing tycoon and Riyadh Season mastermind Turki Alalshikh.

LiveMode partner Thiago Tourinho said: “Cristiano Ronaldo joining us as an investor and strategic partner is a powerful validation of what we have built and of our plans for the future.

“Few people embody the passion, ambition and global reach of sport as he does, and his long-standing connection with younger generations of fans makes this partnership especially meaningful.

“Together, we aim to expand our role in supporting the growth of the international sports ecosystem, working alongside established partners to broaden access and create new, complementary ways for fans to experience the sports they love.”

A statement added: “LiveModeTV launched its international operations with FIFA’s World Cup 2026 broadcast in Portugal as its first milestone, with a daily “Match of the Day” broadcast on YouTube targeting a new generation of fans with an accessible, digital-first format.”