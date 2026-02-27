Project Forge: Does the plan to save English rugby stack up?

This morning a plan that could alter the future of club rugby in England

This morning a plan that could alter the future of club rugby in England is expected to be nodded through by the RFU Council.

The plan, dubbed Project Forge, could be the tonic for a domestic game that is in need of revenue boost.

Based on the various reports I have read this week on the substance of the plans, here is my early report card on some of the potential key principles.

15,000 seats

Thank goodness that the mooted plans to force the minimum stadium capacity up from 10,001 to 15,000 was torpedoed by Prem Rugby.

The idea feels like a nice one but in reality it would have just broadcast empty seats across the Prem into the homes of viewers. It’s good that this was discarded early on.

Ringfencing before 12

The big, headline policy looks to be a Prem that is ringfenced in the short term before expanding to 12 in the coming seasons. I back this.

The quality of the product at the moment is good and, with clubs unable to fall out of the bottom of the league, there is confidence for the existing 10 to grow and seek investment.

The expansion will be an early referendum on the success of the new system. If the stakeholders can get to a point where new teams want to come into the league, rather than relying on revitalised London Irish or Worcester Warriors outfits, that would be a huge vote of confidence.

Regional rugby teams, up to 20 by 2040

The reported ambition to see the league expand to a potential 20 teams by 2040 is extremely exciting but I am not too sure it is realistic. Will these new teams – some, I imagine, versions of Champ Rugby clubs and some entirely new iterations – be able to grasp the need to engage with communities and build fanbases?

It could mean tens of millions being pumped into regions not currently served by Prem clubs, which is great, but that could draw supporters away from existing teams and leave a hole elsewhere in the nation.

This would be exciting should it come off, but maybe it’s a bit too ambitious.

Welsh unlikely

Some reports say that the soon-to-be ditched Welsh region would not be a target. If this is the case then, for me, that is a mistake.

I am uncertain of the Welsh Rugby Union’s long-term commitment to the United Rugby Championship but when that agreement is up for renewal Prem Rugby should get involved and make sure the expanded Prem creeps across the border.

It would be great for the game, and for the future of the league.

Tender process, women’s game and grading

All of this will come with a tender process with suitable current or new ventures considered against a list of criteria.

With that there will be commitments to women’s rugby – though I hope the women’s game doesn’t just mirror the men’s game and deny ambitious outfits akin to football’s London City Lionesses from springing up surprises in the top flight – with a grading system in place to ensure teams are suitable members.

Of course there are some issues already with stadium quality and they would need to be ironed out too, so I am mixed on this one.

Revenue sharing

The Men’s Professional Game Partnership – an agreement between stakeholders across the English game – will see its first cycle, where Prem clubs are guaranteed £33m per season, enter a new phase, with a profit-sharing scheme in which clubs receive 26 per cent of RFU profits before rugby investment.

I like this idea as it incentivises clubs to back the English game and seek investment. My one concern would be ensuring that cash promised to the grassroots and community games isn’t diluted on the whole.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11