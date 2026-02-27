Rugby communities ‘staring down the barrel’, says MP

Rugby communities are “staring down the barrel", according to one MP

Rugby communities are “staring down the barrel of losing their professional side”, according to one MP slamming the Welsh Rugby Union.

The governing body of Welsh rugby is under immense pressure to relieve its chief executive – Abi Tierney – and chairman – Richard Collier-Keywood – from their positions and to commit to the future of four regional teams in the country.

It comes as clubs have called an extraordinary general meeting to oust the chairman from his role; while local councils have launched high court challenges and sought advice from the Competitions and Markets Authority.

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said: “Welsh rugby is in crisis. Clubs are demanding a vote of no confidence, fans are fearing backroom stitch-ups, and communities like Swansea are staring down the barrel of losing their professional side altogether.

“The WRU leadership has clearly lost the confidence of large parts of the game. For the good of Welsh rugby, they should step aside and allow fresh leadership to rebuild trust and stability.”

Welsh Rugby Union in crisis

Collier-Keywood told the Welsh Senedd on Thursday that handing out a licence for a team in the country’s west region does not necessarily mean the end of the Swansea-based Ospreys.

But he would not be drawn on what that meant for Llanelli side Scarlets, while the Welsh Rugby Union is contracted to having four teams in the United Rugby Championship for a number of upcoming seasons.

Added Chadwick: “Rugby in Wales is more than a business model on a spreadsheet, it is part of who we are. From grassroots clubs to the professional regions, the game binds our communities together.

“I am calling on both the UK and Welsh Governments to work together to secure the long-term future of the sport. Supporters, players and volunteers deserve clarity, transparency and a credible plan that protects all parts of the game, including the Ospreys and professional rugby in Swansea.”