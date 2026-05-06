Exclusive: Two Super League clubs circling Saracens’ Ben Earl

Rugby league’s biggest clubs are circling England rugby union's Ben Earl

Rugby league’s biggest clubs are circling England rugby union international Ben Earl after he made comments about switching codes.

City AM understands that both Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors are looking at the Saracens back-row, potentially targeting the 28-year-old for a move north after next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Super League clubs get salary cap dispensation if they sign union players that have never played league professionally, and the move could help kick-start a new era of rugby league in England, with NRL investment looming.

Wigan Warriors last year signed Christian Wade from Gloucester Rugby for a short stint before the winger switched back to union to play for Newcastle Red Bulls.

Warrington Wolves have previously fielded former England union centre Luther Burrell between 2019 and 2020.

Earl signed a new Saracens deal in 2025 and his contract is reported to run through to 2029 but he has expressed an interest in rugby league.

“I love league, I watch more league than union but I don’t really know the ins and outs,” he told RugbyPass last month.

“I’m on every fantasy and every tipping competition. I’m a massive student of the game and picking people’s brains all the time.

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“I would have loved to do it. If someone said, ‘what would be your one regret?’ it would probably be not giving it a go at one point.”

Earl to Super League?

Earl is reported to be paid around £600,000 per season, with his salary boosted by being on an RFU central contract.

Rugby league chiefs pay dispensation as part of the salary cap for players who have not played the code before, with Earl not previously part of a professional league set-up.

If he made the switch Earl would join the likes of Jason Robinson, Sonny Bill Williams, Jonathan Davies and Chris Ashton in playing both codes at the top level.

The English Super League could soon have investment from the Australian NRL in a move that could see a semi-merger of the two main domestic leagues.

Negotiations are ongoing and could be concluded this month.

“I stay in touch with a few coaches out there and it’s always been, ‘What’s your situation?’,” Earl added. “At the moment I am fully committed to playing for England and Saracens until a certain point.

“If I got to 30 and felt I couldn’t contribute anymore or needed a change of tack I’d love to get down there, but if union is a young man’s game, then league is a very young man’s game.”