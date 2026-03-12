Lloyds Bank investigating ‘technical glitch’ as users see rogue transactions

Lloyds Banking Group owns Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

Lloyds Banking Group is looking into a “technical glitch” on Thursday morning after customers reported seeing other users’ transactions on their mobile app.

The group – which consists of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland – responded to concerned customers on X in the early morning that it was looking into the matter.

“We are currently investigating the issue and it may be the result of a technical glitch,” the Lloyds Banking account responded to one customers, before stating the account was “completely safe”.

Customers across the bank shared screenshots on social media of a series of transaction on their mobile app that did not belong to them.

One X user wrote: “Almost had a heart attack. I logged into my Lloyds Bank and had thousands of transactions that were not mine.

“When I refreshed they disappeared.”

Martin Lewis weighs in on Lloyds drama

Personal finance guru Martin Lewis weighed in on the debacle urging his legion of followers to provide further updates on if they were effected.

“I want to see how widespread this is,” Lewis wrote on X.

One respondent to the post said: “You could see names of the incoming / outgoings but I didn’t click on them to see more details.

“Within a few seconds of being on the app, it reverted back to normal.”

A spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group said: “We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning. The issue was quickly resolved and we’re looking into what happened.”

The group faced an outage last February as users of the bank’s subsidiaries raised the alarm posting error notices across social media.

Several other users raised they had not been able to access their accounts, despite needing to make critical payments.

