Monzo outage hits app as digital bank wobbles

Monzo Bank's customers were left frustrated on Tuesday

Monzo Bank’s customers were left frustrated after the online bank suffered a widespread app outage, temporarily knocking out key features while core banking services continued to work.

Shortly after 3 pm on Tuesday, users across the UK began reporting problems accessing parts of the bank’s app, according to outage-tracking site DownDetector.

Reports seemed to spike around 3.16 pm, with thousands flagging issues, from failed logins to missing balances and stalled payment screens.

Monzo acknowledged the disruption on its own app, displaying a message to customers.

“We’re experiencing issues”, the notice read. “Your app will not be fully functional. Thank you for your patience”.

While the outage disrupted day-to-day app use, the bank stressed that the fundamentals remained intact.

Customers could still withdraw cash using their physical cards and move money as usual, limiting the risks of a more serious interruption.

On its public status page, Monzo said it “spotted some platform issues” and was investigating, but offered no explanation for what went wrong or how long the issue may last.

As of late afternoon, there was still no confirmed timeline for its fix.

Monzo was approached for comment.

Tech platforms hit

This adds Monzo to a growing list of high-profile platforms that have suffered outages in recent days.

Earlier today, Musk’s platform, X, experienced widespread disruption across the UK and the US, leaving millions unable to load feeds or profiles.

For Monzo, which built its reputation on speed, reliability and app-first banking, even short-lived issues risk denting consumer confidence.

The bank has over nine million users across the UK, and is increasingly used as a primary account, rather than a budgeting add-on, which raises the stakes when things go wrong.

More broadly, the fintech sector has faced growing questions about its resilience in recent years, as cloud outages at providers such as Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare caused knock-on effects across banks and payment firms.

Traditional lenders, while hardly immune to such failures, often still have branch networks and legacy systems to fall back on.

Customers quickly took to social media to report problems and share screenshots of error messages, with many drawing comparisons to previous outages across the tech sector.

Some said they could see their balance, but not make payments in the app, while others were locked out altogether.