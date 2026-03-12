Man City Puma kit deal helps UK sponsorship market hit £5bn

Manchester City’s Puma kit extension helped the UK sponsorship market top £5bn

Manchester City’s Puma kit extension helped the UK sponsorship market top £5bn in 2025, up over 10 per cent on 2024.

City signed a record-breaking 10-year kit partnership extension last year which could be worth around £100m per season.

It, combined with other sponsorship activity across the UK saw the sector grow 10.5 per cent to £5.3bn, according to a European Sponsorship Association Sponsorship Market Overview report.

It contributes to a total sponsorship value across Europe of £29.7bn, with Spain the continent’s fastest growing country.

ESA Chair Sophie Morris said: “The continued growth of the European sponsorship market demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of our industry.

“Sponsorship remains a powerful platform for brands to connect with audiences in meaningful ways, whether through sport, culture, entertainment or community initiatives.

“As the industry continues to evolve, we are seeing increasing innovation in how partnerships are structured and activated.”

The report, provided by Nielsen Sports, said that Spain’s growth – 14 per cent – was driven by the NFL heading to Madrid for the first time, while hikes in women’s sport investment has helped the Iberian nation.

The United Kingdom was the second fastest growing market while France also saw double digit growth.

Samantha Lamberti of Nielsen Sports, added: “The European sponsorship market is entering a period of dynamic transformation. Alongside continued investment in sport, we are seeing new opportunities emerge through AI-enabled partnerships, the commercial growth of women’s sport, and purpose-led collaborations across sectors.

“Brands that take a strategic, data-driven approach to sponsorship will be best positioned to unlock the full potential of these partnerships.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup headlined a year of sport in the United Kingdom in 2025, while annual classics including the FA Cup final, Wimbledon and British Grand Prix returned.

A sold-out London Athletics Meet saw West Ham United’s London Stadium packed in a major event of the summer.