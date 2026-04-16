Chelsea score £10m commercial boost with major sponsorship renewal

BingX has agreed a one-year extension to its training kit sponsorship of Chelsea

Chelsea FC have extended their £10m-a-year training kit sponsorship deal with crypto platform BingX into a fourth season.

The agreement will see the Singapore-headquartered firm remain on the front of the shirts worn by the men’s team in training and for pre-match warm-ups.

An early renewal is a boost to Chelsea’s commercial department, which has struggled to sell prime sponsorship spots in recent seasons.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with BingX, and continue the strong work delivered with our principal partner and training kit partner already,” said John Rogers, Chelsea FC’s head of partnerships.

“From day one, they have shared our vision of embracing innovation while putting fans and their community at the heart of everything we do together.

“This extension reflects the strength of our relationship and our belief in the potential of the digital world to enhance the experiences of our global fanbase.”

BingX joined Chelsea as a main partner in 2023-24 and was initially the club’s sleeve sponsor before replacing Trivago on the training kit the following year.

“Renewing our partnership with Chelsea FC reflects BingX’s commitment to doubling down on world-class sports partnerships,” said spokesperson Pablo Monti.

“The strengthened ‘Trained on Greatness’ platform captures the discipline, preparation, and ambition that define elite performance both on and off the pitch.

“These principles guide both world-class sports and our global trading community, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver meaningful experiences for fans worldwide as we enter this next phase together.”

BingX Chelsea deal shows crypto sport upturn

BingX’s one-year extension is the latest sign of digital currency firms’ renewed appetite for sports sponsorships after the crypto winter that followed an initial explosion in activity.

Nexo this week announced a partnership with the Argentinian Football Association ahead of the men’s national team’s defence of their World Cup crown this summer.

Crypto companies have also been tipped to fill some of the front-of-shirt sponsorship slots vacated by betting brands when the Premier League’s voluntary ban on them takes effect next season.

Industrial AI company IFS is Chelsea’s current front-of-shirt sponsor but it is uncertain whether the short-term deal will be renewed for the 2026-27 campaign.