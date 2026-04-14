Trump-linked crypto firm Nexo in Fifa World Cup deal with Messi’s Argentina

Trump-linked crypto firm Nexo has announced a deal with Argentina

Donald Trump-linked crypto firm Nexo has announced a sponsorship deal with Lionel Messi’s Argentina ahead of this summer’s Fifa World Cup.

The digital wealth platform will be the Argentine Football Association’s official digital asset partner when they attempt to defend their title at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The deal bolsters a growing sports portfolio for Nexo, which last year enjoyed branding across Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course as part of a three-year deal with the DP World Tour.

The Australian Open tennis grand slam and Audi Revolut Formula 1 team also count the crypto firm as a major partner, with Nexo’s deal with Argentina giving them access to content featuring Messi and the World Cup holders.

It follows Nexo re-entering the US market earlier this year following a relaxation of regulation around crypto firms under President Trump’s second administration. Trump is not a shareholder in Nexo.

Nexo at World Cup

Interest in sports sponsorships from the crypto and blockchain sector is resurgent, led at the World Cup with Fifa’s deal with blockchain prediction market ADI Predictsheet, while cryptocurrency exchange BTCC has entered into a regional partnership with Nexo.

Added Federico Ogue, chief executive of Nexo subsidiary Buenbit: “Argentina’s national team represents the highest level of sporting excellence, built on talent, conviction, and an unrelenting will to win. At Nexo, we share that standard. As we grow our presence in Argentina and across South America, partnering with AFA is a statement of commitment to this region and the clients we serve here.”

Defending champions Argentina are fourth favourites to win the World Cup in July, with Spain, France and England the only teams ahead of them with the bookies.

Argentina beat France in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on penalties having drawn 3-3 after extra time. The South American team beat their European opponents 4-2 on penalties in Lusail.