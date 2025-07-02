Trump’s Scottish golf tournament gets crypto sponsor in Nexo

Nexo’s sponsorship of Trump’s tournament is part of a wider deal with the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour has signed a major three-year partnership with crypto firm Nexo that will see it sponsor the revived Scottish Championship held at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course.

Nexo will also become a partner to six of the European circuit’s biggest events, including the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, and become the tour’s official digital wealth platform until the end of 2027.

The Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links on 7-10 August is the penultimate tournament of the tour’s Closing Swing, which also takes in next month’s Genesis Scottish Open and the Danish Golf Championship.

The deal continues crypto’s resurgence in sports sponsorship – up 20 per cent to £400m last year, according to a report published in May by SportQuake – and follows Aston Villa partnering with Xapo Bank earlier this week.

“Nexo’s forward-thinking approach to innovation and performance aligns seamlessly with ours,” said DP World Tour executive commercial director Max Hamilton.

“Just as the DP World Tour connects global golf fans using the latest technologies, Nexo is reshaping wealth-building with digital tools. Our audience is global, affluent, and financially savvy – making this partnership a powerful platform for strategic engagement.”

Nexo founder’s praise for Trump

The Nexo Championship is the latest connection between Trump and the crypto industry. The US President is a long-time advocate of cryptocurrency and has his own coin, $Trump, which launched in January.

Nexo said in April it was re-entering the US market after a three-year absence, with co-founder Antoni Trenchev praising “the vision and leadership of President Donald J Trump” for making it “once again a place where innovation is championed, not stifled”.

The other tournaments Nexo has become a partner of are the Scottish Open, the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, the BMW PGA Championship and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – all among the most prestigious on the circuit.

“This partnership reflects our belief that wealth and golf are built the same way: with preparation, control, and vision,” said Trenchev.

“Both the DP World Tour and Nexo share a commitment to precision, discipline, and performance – whether on the course or in finance. Golf is a natural fit for our brand: elevated, global, and principled.”