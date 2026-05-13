Ryder Cup captain Donald did not broker Rahm peace deal

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald did not broker Jon Rahm's LIV peace deal

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has said he did not intervene to broker the peace deal between the DP World Tour and Jon Rahm which allows the Spaniard to compete in the intercontinental golf tournament.

Rahm risked being frozen out of Europe’s Ryder Cup defence in Ireland next year due to outstanding fines with the European Tour after he jumped to the rebel LIV Golf tour for a reported $400m.

But the Spaniard has settled his fines, allowing him to be selected by captain Donald for the tournament Adare Manor in 2027.

“[I’m] delighted that a resolution has happened and that he’s available as someone that can be a part of the Ryder Cup team,” Donald said ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship.

“I’m not involved in the policy of the DP World Tour and the discussions between the parties. I did talk to Jon. I just wanted to get his thoughts on where he was.

“He’s played four and obviously two under my captaincy and done extremely well. So to have him available for selection is pretty cool.”

Donald happy to have Rahm back

Rahm was joined at Bethpage Black by fellow LIV Golf player Tyrrell Hatton with both men keen on taking part in the next edition of the competition between the USA and Europe.

On whether Rahm has bridges to build with his former Ryder Cup teammates, Donald said: “I like to use the phrase ‘Even brothers fight sometimes’. But deep down, they love each other and the mission is pretty clear when we play a Ryder Cup and that’s to win.”

Rahm’s deal comes after LIV Golf’s backers – the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund – confirmed that their funding of the rebel league would cease at the end of the 2026 season.

Rahm is one of the main players on the tour, alongside the likes of American Bryson DeChambeau and former Open winner Cameron Smith.