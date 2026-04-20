DP World Tour events become first in sport to use Amazon Leo satellites

The DP World Tour will roll out the use of Amazon Leo at events this year

Golf’s DP World Tour is to become the first live sport organiser to use Amazon Leo, the tech giant’s pioneering low-Earth orbit satellite broadband network.

The European-based circuit will rely on Amazon Leo rather than miles of temporary fibre at tournaments to ensure more reliable high-speed internet connectivity essential for live scoring, broadcasting and commercial operations.

“The DP World Tour has been at the forefront of introducing new technologies at our tournaments that can get fans closer to the action,” said its chief technology officer Michael Cole.

“Whether it’s apps that can track shot and player location in real time, data-driven insights providing new levels of intelligence, or adoption of AI to guide fans around the venue – we want technology to enhance the experience for spectators both on-course and around the globe.

“This requires a reliable and fast internet connection across the course, and anyone who has ever been to a large sports or entertainment event will know the frustration of struggling at times to get connectivity.

“With Amazon Leo satellite technology coming to the Tour – a first in world sport – we are one step closer to realising our ambition of creating truly connected and intelligent courses, wherever we are in the world.”

What is Amazon Leo and how does it help golf?

Amazon Leo, a rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink, uses a network of small satellites orbiting at around 400 miles above Earth, rather than vast geostationary satellites more than 20,000 miles away, to deliver faster speeds.

The closer satellites reduce latency, or signal time, making it suitable for real-time applications like 4K streaming, video calls and online gaming.

The DP World Tour, which stages tournaments in 25 countries worldwide, will roll out the use of Amazon Leo this season.

“The DP World Tour needs connectivity for everything – not just the broadcast teams, but the scoring systems, merchandise tents, concession stands – all of it,” said Amazon Leo vice president Chris Weber.

“They’re often setting up in more rural places where internet infrastructure just isn’t there. Leo helps to solve that problem. You show up, connect via satellite, and suddenly the entire tournament is connected and online.”