Why 2026 will be the year of technology and AI in sport

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 10: Referee, Clement Turpin checks the VAR screen before awarding a penalty to Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 10, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arthur Hu, the chief information officer at Lenovo, discusses why 2026 is the year for AI and technology in sport

It feels as if the sporting calendar never stops, it just keeps spinning with yet another tournament, match or race around the corner. And 2026 will be no different, headlined by the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and Fifa World Cup.

Yet it is important to stop and reflect on the current trends in world sport and the evolution within it. Specifically, how technology is advancing sport for the better. Better for fans, better for teams, better for broadcasters.

In my view, 2026 will be the year that technology and artificial intelligence truly transform sport; in stadiums, on your television and on your mobile device.

Sport has always been a showcase for human performance, but increasingly, it’s also a proving ground for technological innovation. From AI analytics to immersive fan experiences, from operations intelligence to data-driven performance improvements, technological innovation is essential to the future of global sports.

Performance and precision using AI

Athletes and teams have long relied on data, but the next frontier is real-time, AI-driven insights. Imagine coaches adjusting tactics mid-game based on predictive models, or athletes receiving biometric feedback that optimises performance on the fly.

There are now AI agents capable of doing this. Additional advances in edge computing and 5G will make this possible, delivering insights at the speed of play.

Read more IMG’s three sports sponsorship trends to watch in 2026

Fan engagement with technology

The stadium experience is evolving beyond physical boundaries. Virtual and augmented reality will allow fans to step onto the pitch or into the cockpit from their living rooms. Content will be more personal and customisable, all powered by AI, deepening engagement, turning passive viewers into active participants.

For global events like the Fifa World Cup, where six billion people are expected to tune in, this means more fans, more connected and in more ways than ever before.

Sustainability and smart infrastructure

Technology isn’t just enhancing the game, it’s making it more sustainable. Smart stadiums combined with Intelligent Command Centres will optimise energy use, reduce waste, and improve safety. Venue operations will be more efficient and more secure.

Lenovo is proud to play a role in this transformation. Through partnerships with the Fifa World Cup and Formula 1, we are using technology to elevate both performance and experience on the biggest possible stages. In F1, milliseconds matter, and high-performance computing solutions help teams analyse vast amounts of data to gain a competitive edge. At the Fifa World Cup, seamless delivery of content to billions of fans worldwide is the aim.

But the real story isn’t about any single company – it’s about an ecosystem. At the Winter Olympics in February, we will see more examples of tech providers, sports organisations, and innovators coming together to redefine what’s possible. I can’t wait to follow the sport in Milan-Cortina but also the new tech on show.

Will 2026 be the year of tech in sport? I believe it will be the year we stop asking that question because technology will no longer be an add-on. It will be the foundation on which the entire sporting experience is built.

The game is changing. And in 2026, technology will make sure everyone – athletes, fans, and partners -wins.

