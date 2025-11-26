Channel 4 confirmed as UK home of Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026 will be Channel 4's eighth Paralympic Games

Channel 4 will show its eighth Paralympic Games in a row next year after being confirmed as the UK broadcaster for Milano Cortina 2026.

The Winter Paralympics, set to take place in northern Italy in March, extends Channel 4’s sustained support for parasport which began with London 2012.

“We are super excited to bring the world class sport of the Winter Paralympics from the slopes and rinks of Italy to the living rooms, laptops and smart phones of the British public,” said Channel 4 head of sport Pete Andrews.

“The coverage will be produced on site and from our fully accessible TV facility in Cardiff, by the brilliant team at Whisper Cymru. Channel 4 teams in Leeds and London will provide social and streaming support. We can’t wait to get started.”

Channel 4 will show live and recorded footage on its linear and streaming channels over the 10 days of the Winter Paralympics, as it did with the last edition in Beijing three years ago.

Who is showing Winter Olympics in UK?

“Since London 2012, Channel 4 has continued to prove its ongoing commitment to Paralympic sport, and we are proud to have them as the official broadcaster of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games,” said Andrea Varnier, CEO of the organisers.

“From 6 to 15 March, UK audiences will be able to enjoy a unique experience thanks to Channel 4’s extensive coverage. The athletes’ extraordinary performances and their stories of determination and resilience will make these Games an unforgettable event, touching British fans and inspiring new generations through the power of sport.”

Confirmation of Channel 4’s role as UK broadcaster comes with 100 days to go until the opening ceremony on 6 March.

The flame, which will arrive in Italy for the start of the Winter Olympics a month earlier, began its journey from Greece today following a lighting ceremony.

Warner Bros Discovery has pan-European broadcast rights for the Winter Olympics, with the BBC set to show selected coverage in the UK.