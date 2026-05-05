Channel 4 puts HQ up for sale as London footprint shrinks

Channel 4 will not immediately leave its Victoria offices

Channel 4 has formally placed its long-standing Horseferry Road headquarters on the market, as the broadcaster presses ahead with a major overhaul of its London footprint under new chief executive Priya Dogra.

The move marks the broadcast giant’s latest step in a long-term transformation strategy designed to modernise the organisation, cut costs and reflect changing working patterns across the business.

The state-owned media firm stressed the sale is not a short-term decision, with plans to offload the central London site first outlined several years ago as part of a wider effort to reshape its operations for a digital-first future.

Channel 4 said the decision reflects how the company has evolved, including a shift to hybrid working and its ‘nations and regions’ strategy, which has already seen around a third of roles moved outside London.

The broadcaster now operates a national headquarters in Leeds and has expanded its presence across the UK, reducing its reliance on a large central London base.

Smaller London base planned

Despite the sale, Channel 4 will not immediately leave its Victoria offices. Any deal is expected to involve a sale-and-leaseback arrangement, allowing its staff to remain in the building for the next two to three years while a new location is secured.

The broadcaster confirmed it is exploring several potential sites for a future London headquarters, which is expected to be smaller and more aligned with modern flexible working practices.

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Executives said the aim is to “right-size” its estate while ensuring its property supports its public service remit in a challenging economic environment.

The Horseferry Road building has been Channel 4’s home since 1994 and was valued at around £90m.

Its sale comes after a period of significant restructuring, including job cuts and a shift away from traditional TV ad toward digital revenues.

Under its ‘fast forward’ strategy, Channel 4 has been transitioning into a leaner, streaming-focused business, with ambitions to generate at least half of its revenues from digital by the end of the decade.

The overhaul has included reducing headcount, closing legacy operations and investing in streaming platform Channel4+.

Dogra, who joined from Sky earlier this year, is expected to accelerate that transformation as the broadcaster faces mounting competition in the UK media market, including the potential tie-up between ITV and Comcast-backed Sky.

Channel 4 said it will continue to keep staff and stakeholders updated as the sale progresses and decisions on its future London base are finalised.