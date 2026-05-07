Climbing handed £1.4m boost to LA 2028 Olympic medal push

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Toby Roberts of Great Britain reacts in the Men's Boulder & Lead, Final Boulder on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Climbing has received the biggest boost after UK Sport increased Team GB funding by £4m for the LA 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

Canoeing, para canoeing and visually impaired judo programmes have also received significant uplifts in funding but by far the biggest increase – £1.43m – has gone to climbing.

Teenager Toby Roberts won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the British team, which will now add an additional eight athletes to its elite programme ahead of LA.

“This additional investment represents an exciting opportunity for us to further support athletes who are demonstrating significant potential along our GB Climbing performance pathway,” said Dr Laura Needham, performance director at the British Mountaineering Council.

“It’s incredible to be able to strengthen what we offer from an operational perspective – through enhanced access to camps and competition opportunities – but also through a more holistic approach to athlete development.

“As the sport continues to evolve towards LA 2028, this funding also allows us to expand the wider support services around our athletes, including psychology, nutrition, physiotherapy and medical provision.

“Bringing these elements together is vital to ensuring the GB Climbing team can maximise their potential and continue to progress on the world stage.”

Climbing set for bigger presence at LA 2028

Climbing’s presence at the Olympics has quickly expanded from a single combined medal in Tokyo to two separate events in Paris and three discrete disciplines at LA 2028.

That has mirrored the growth in popularity of the sport, particularly in urban areas, which saw the launch of the Pro Climbing League with an event in London earlier this year.

“This uplift comes at a crucial point in the LA 2028 cycle and is critical to our collective efforts to help British athletes perform at their best when it matters most,” said UK Sport performance director Kate Baker.

“We are incredibly excited about the potential of our athletes, and it is vital we continue to invest in that talent to help realise it in LA. Combined with the changes we are delivering to performance support services through UKSI [the UK Sport Institute], this will play an important role in putting British athletes on the podium in just over two years’ time.

“By investing early, whether backing emerging medal opportunities, responding to changes in competition structures or preparing for new Olympic sports, we are strengthening our competitive edge on the world stage.”