Channel 4 to show Chelsea at Fifa Club World Cup

Channel 4 will show Chelsea as they bid to win the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time

Channel 4 has snapped up another eye-catching sports deal after securing the UK terrestrial rights to show Chelsea at football’s Fifa Club World Cup next week.

The broadcaster will air Chelsea’s semi-final against opponents yet to be determined on Wednesday 9 February on E4 and, should the Blues progress, will show their final on Saturday 12 February on Channel 4.

Channel 4, which is believed to have beaten the BBC to the deal, will also broadcast highlights of the final, in which Chelsea could win the Club World Cup for the first time, on Saturday evening.

Read more Premier League clubs exceed pre-pandemic spending in January transfer window

“This is one of the few major honours to have eluded Chelsea so it’d be great if they can make history live on Channel 4,” said the broadcaster’s head of sport Pete Andrews.

“We’re delighted to be bringing top-flight football live on free to air terrestrial television, let’s just hope the Blues can go all the way.”

The Fifa Club World Cup, which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates this year, brings together the champions of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Oceania and the host nation in a knockout tournament.

Bayern Munich are the current holders and Chelsea lost in the final when they last took part, in 2012. Liverpool were the last English winners in 2019.

Channel 4’s deal follows its acquisition of rights to electric racing series Formula E last month and a deal with Sky to share 10 games a season in rugby league’s Super League.

The broadcaster also brought Emma Raducanu’s US Open tennis final, the Formula 1 season decider, British and Irish Lions rugby and England Test cricket to free-to-air television in the UK last year.