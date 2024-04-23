Can I Get Help with a New Boiler if I Am Not On Benefits? Apply Today for Eco4 Funding

If you are wondering if it’s possible to get help with a new boiler if you are not on benefits, this post is for you. We are going to show you how you can claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme even if you are not a receipt of benefits such as Income Support or Housing Benefit.

It’s worth mentioning you can cover the full cost of upgrading your current boiler for a new and better one, even if you are not receiving benefits, and we are going to show you how.

Eligibility Criteria for Boiler Grants in the UK

Before we get into the alternative ways by which you can claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme to replace your current boiler, let’s explore the basic eligibility criteria you must meet:

To be eligible, you must be a resident of England, Scotland, or Wales. The ECO4 scheme mandates energy companies in these areas to offer solutions for qualifying households, facilitating the transition to low-carbon heating systems



Your property must have been rated with an EPC of D, E, F or G, hence certifying it’s not efficient and it needs to have its current boiler replaced



You must be the property owner, landlord or private tenant to claim this government benefit



Your current boiler must be inefficient, older than 7 years or beyond the point of repair

If you meet this basic eligibility criteria, you can qualify for the free boiler grant even if you are not on benefits, as long as you meet one of the two exceptions you will get to know in the next section.

Nonetheless, if you would like to apply right now to find out if you are eligible, click the link below to start the process right now:

The online application process for the ECO4 boiler grant is 100% free and you can apply 24/7 at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com.

Is It Possible to Qualify For a Boiler Grant If You Are Not On Benefits?

Yes, it is possible to get help with a new boiler under the ECO4 scheme even if you are not on benefits, as long as you meet one of the following exceptions: household income is lower than £31,000 or someone in the property suffers from a qualifying health condition. Below, you will find more details about each exception.

Option 1: Your Household Income Is Lower than £31,000

Even if you are not on benefits, you can claim a free boiler grant under the ECO4 scheme if your household income is lower than £31,000. You will automatically qualify for claiming free funding to replace your existing boiler for a new one, if you meet this eligibility requirement.

The ECO4 scheme enables this by focusing on households earning less than £31,000, who are particularly at risk of fuel poverty. Addressing this issue is a top priority for the UK government this year, aiming to safeguard millions of homes nationwide from its impacts.

This is why you can qualify for help with a new boiler even if you are not on benefits, as long as it’s proven your household income is lower than £31,000, and you meet the other eligibility criteria such as a property’s EPC rating of D or below, a current faulty boiler and being a landowner, private tenant or homeowner.

Option 2: Someone In Your Property Suffers from a Qualifying Health Condition

If you’re not receiving benefits, you can still qualify for free funding through the ECO4 scheme to replace your current boiler. One route is if someone in your household has a qualifying health condition, which needs to be confirmed by a specific authority.

Below is the comprehensive list of health conditions recognized by the ECO4 scheme, qualifying you for free funding to replace your current boiler:

Asthma

Limited mobility

Arthritis

Cardiovascular conditions

Immunosuppression

Diabetes

As previously mentioned, this information needs to be validated by a specific authority. Here’s the complete list for your reference:

General medical practitioner

Health Board

NHS Trust

Local Health Board

NHS Foundation Trust

If you meet this exception, you can get free funding to replace your old or faulty boiler for a more efficient and eco-friendly solution such as a heat pump.

You can apply for getting free funding from the ECO4 scheme now by clicking the link below:

How to Apply for a Boiler Grant Online in 5 Steps

Now that you know it’s possible to qualify for a boiler grant even if you are not on benefits, here’s how you can apply for it online in only 5 steps:

Visit FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com

Fill out the application form with all the necessary information and click on “Submit”

Wait for a notice approval and schedule the date for the free property survey

Allow the team to inspect your property and schedule the date for the installation of your new boiler

Allow the installers to set up your home’s new heating system to start enjoying its benefits

If you are ready to claim free funding to upgrade your home’s heating system, you can click the link below to start the application process:

Can You Still Get a New Boiler For Free without Additional Contributions If You Are Not On Benefits?

Yes, you can get a brand new boiler completely free without making additional contributions, even if you are not on benefits, as long as your household income is lower than £31,000, or someone in the property suffers from a qualifying health condition.

The help with a new boiler will cover the full cost of the upgrades, which includes the following:

Property inspection and design for installing the new home’s heating system

Buying a new heat pump or biomass boiler for replacing the existing boiler

Buying additional upgrades such as solar panels, wall/loft insulation, storage heaters, etc.

Expert fitting for the new heat pump or boiler, and the additional upgrades

Based on this, installing a new heat pump with all the additional upgrades can easily surpass the £10,000 mark, but thanks to the free boiler grant, which you can claim even if you’re not on benefits, you can get all of this for free without making any additional contribution.

So, if you were concerned about making an additional contribution because you’re not receiving benefits, rest assured. You can now upgrade your entire home heating system at no cost. That’s why we urge you to apply right away because the grant is in high demand and free slots might run out soon:

What Type of New Boiler Can You Get Thanks to the Free Boiler Grant?

You can get help with a new boiler thanks to the ECO4 scheme, even if you are not receiving benefits, but you are not exactly going to get just another conventional boiler. Thanks to this government incentive, you can swap your old boiler for a more efficient, renewable system known as a heat pump, or for selected cases, you can also replace it with a new condensing boiler.

Heat Pump

A heat pump is a low carbon system that transfers heat from one location to another, typically from a lower temperature to a higher temperature, and this is why heat pumps can be air source or ground source.

It operates by using a small amount of energy to move heat from a heat source, such as the air or the ground, and transferring it to your home. Because it works without combustion, and at a higher efficiency rate, heat pumps are the most popular replacement for conventional boilers under the ECO4 scheme.

Furthermore, heat pumps are not only an effective weapon against fuel poverty in the UK, but also a handy upgrade for the summer, as it can cool down your home, making it a better place to live in throughout the entire year.

Condensing Boiler

If you currently have a gas boiler then the most likely replacement will be to upgrade your old boiler with a new condensing gas boiler. This will also be offered with additional measures such as roof and wall insulation. All measures are covered by the free funding with the main aim to improve your EPC Rating.

Biomass Boiler

If the installers determine it’s not possible to install a heat pump in your property, they will suggest replacing your faulty boiler with a biomass boiler instead. This alternative works by using organic materials to produce heat, hence they burn biomass to generate the heat your home needs. This is why it’s a solid alternative to gas and oil boilers, and why it’s possible to get it for free thanks to the ECO4 scheme, even if you are not on benefits.

If you’d like to equip your home with a new heat pump or biomass boiler to reduce your energy bills, click the link below to claim the free boiler grant now:

We encourage you to apply as soon as possible because free boiler grants from the ECO4 scheme are in extremely high demand and they might run out of free slots soon.