The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.

Insurance Company of the Year The insurance sector has had an extraordinary year, not just coming out of a pandemic but amid a host of natural disasters. This year we’re looking not just at insurers who are delivering for shareholders but those looking to take the lead in reducing risk in the first place. Accountancy Firm of the Year It’s one of the most scrutinised corners of the financial services industry at the minute, with big and small auditors alike coming under the microscope yet again. But some firms are leading the way in putting audit and accountancy’s reputation back on the right track. Law Firm of the Year The City’s legal sector continues to power ahead even in the face of great global changes. As one of the jewels in London’s crown, we’re looking not just at the biggest players in the market but those that are looking to innovate through both acquisition and technological innovation and disruption.

Bank of the Year When the pandemic hit, the banks stepped up: serving as conduits for unprecedented amounts of money helping to keep businesses afloat during the most difficult of times. As we move on from the crisis, we look at those banks who are building for the future whilst delivering today. Analyst of the Year Keeping a beady eye on businesses is always a challenging job, but with Zoom calls the norm and numbers harder than ever to analyse, we highlight those City watchers whose calls have proved more right than wrong across a range of sectors. Dealmaker of the Year Despite global financial headwinds and dealmaking being disrupted perhaps more than any other sector, M&A continued to boom right across the world. London was at the heart of it – and we look at the people who powered the boom.

Innovative Company of the Year We’ve all had to innovate over the past year, but these firms have it in their DNA. We highlight the firms that are set to disrupt industries and take on the biggest players in their sectors. Entrepreneur of the Year London has always been a home for risk-takers, and that hasn’t changed. We look at the driving forces behind growing and established companies alike, looking not just at the bottom line but highlighting those who are using markets and business to solve global problems. Investor of the Year Investors have had a rough old time of it in the last year, navigating global, political and economic shifts like never before. But even in a tough environment there are gains to be had. It’s those investors that still raise the eyebrows of City professionals in admiration.

Environmental, Social, and Governance Award ‘ESG’ has never been more in focus than it has been over the past year, with the City going green at pace. But it’s not just about saying the right things, but doing them – and using innovative new products to finance them, too. From big to small, businesses are on the sustainability march. Business of the Year Businesses have shown plenty of resilience over the past year, but the good ol’ fundamentals are what this category is about. We’re looking for those companies staying ahead of the competition with smart management, innovative products, and growth. Personality of the Year The final and arguably most prestigious category will see City A.M. recognise the very best of the best in the Square Mile and beyond. There can only be one City A.M. personality of the year – and this year we’re looking for those who never wavered in their belief that London’s business community would weather the storm of a pandemic, and come back stronger – if a little different – on the other side.

