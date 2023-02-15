City A.M. Awards 2023: Analyst of the Year
City watchers are more valuable than ever, and these analysts have consistently got the big calls right. We recognise those who put the hard yards in to know their businesses and sectors – and who are willing to go out on a limb.
Craig Lowrey bio
Dr. Craig Lowrey is a Principal Consultant at energy research and consultancy company Cornwall Insight. With over 25 years of experience in the energy sector, Craig has established himself as a leading voice in providing in-depth analysis to inform investment and procurement decisions for public and private sector clients in areas such as wholesale and retail trading, bespoke consultancy, procurement, and risk management. He is highly regarded for his leadership in the analysis of the GB domestic energy price cap, and the business energy market, making him a valuable asset to the industry.
GILES THORNE, JEFFERIES
Not many analysts have spent their days outside a ‘dark kitchen’ to work out if the fast-delivery market has legs, and very few have done it twice in a row. Thorne’s team’s reports – which follow up his adventures as a Deliveroo rider – deserve to enter into City lore. Even better, his optimistic calls on the market appear to be backed up by tentative signs of a share price rebound for some of the bigger players.
IAN WILLIAMS, PEEL HUNT
Does the man ever sleep? Williams’ morning note is a must-read, popping into inboxes whilst many are still wiping the sleep from their eyes. A combination of overnight news, opening calls and analysis of the data releases that shed light on the state of everything from the global economy to the car industry makes Williams’ analysis shine through a crowded field.
MIRANDA COCKBURN, PANMURE GORDON
Few markets are as volatile or as vital as the real estate market and Cockburn’s analysis of the sector’s biggest players are increasingly becoming morning must-reads. With an unparalleled insight into the space, Cockburn and her team have successfully navigated the end of the low-interest-rate era and are seeing many of their biggest calls proved right.
VICTORIA SCHOLAR, INTERACTIVE INVESTOR
A regular in print and on broadcast media, Victoria Scholar takes complex moves and shifts across the financial landscape and condenses them to their essence. Respected by City watchers and valued by retail investors alike, Scholar continues to horizon-scan the financial world and get to the heart of the matter like few others.