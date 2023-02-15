City A.M. Awards 2023: Analyst of the Year

GILES THORNE, JEFFERIES

Not many analysts have spent their days outside a ‘dark kitchen’ to work out if the fast-delivery market has legs, and very few have done it twice in a row. Thorne’s team’s reports – which follow up his adventures as a Deliveroo rider – deserve to enter into City lore. Even better, his optimistic calls on the market appear to be backed up by tentative signs of a share price rebound for some of the bigger players.