Toast the City Awards return bigger and better for 2026!

We’re back! Our Toast the City Awards return for a second year, bigger, better and more ambitious than ever. The awards will once again shine a light on the restaurants, bars, green spaces and cultural hotspots that make the Square Mile one of London’s most exciting places to work and play.

Last year, you told us your favourite places to eat, drink and spend your time in the City. Winners included Galvin La Chapelle (Best Restaurant), The Wolseley (Best Breakfast), Humble Grape (Best Bar) and The Rising Sun (Best Boozer). To help us pick the winners for 2026, we’re welcoming back some familiar faces, with past winners joining the judging panel alongside some of the biggest names in hospitality.

The panel will include Martin Williams (Evolv Collection), Karan Gokani (Hoppers) and Leonid Shutov (Bob Bob Ricard) as well as some of the most influential men and women in their respective fields, a crack team dedicated to finding the City’s best coffees, sandwiches and green spaces.

As well as recognising the standouts, the Toast the City Awards will once again create a lasting resource on City AM, telling the stories behind the venues shaping the Square Mile today. Navigate to the Toast the City tab on the City AM website to find out the latest news and read profiles of nominees, judges, past winners and upcoming hopefuls.

What to expect for Toast the City 2026

The awards will take place in the Autumn at Steel Yard in the City of London, an amazing venue to dish out the coveted Slice of Toast trophies. Expect something unexpected, informal and – most importantly – fun!

Head judge Steve Dinneen said: “Last year’s Toast the City awards were even better than we expected. More that 30,000 people voted for nearly 2,000 business that were nominated. The event itself was incredible too – it was wonderful to see so many talented people in the same room celebrating the Square Mile together!”

We are delighted to once again partner with the Square Mile’s five Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), who know the City inside out and continue to champion its food, drink and cultural scene like no-one else. Nominations open today – and close on 19 June – don’t forget!

• To find out more about the 2026 Toast the City awards and nominate your favourite places in the Square Mile, visit the website here