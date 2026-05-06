5 amazing things to see at the Barbican’s 1996 exhibition

Oasis are featured throughout the exhibition

Ahead of the Toast the City 2026 Awards, we spotlight the venues to put on your radar this spring. Here, we look at the Barbican’s arresting new 1996 exhibition

It is heralded as the peak of the Britpop era: the Spice Girls and Oasis were holding the front pages, and the country was on the brink of the New Labour government that instigated a new era of ‘Girl Power.’

It is why the Barbican has devoted an entire exhibition the year 1996, curated by The Sun’s former entertainment editor, Dominic Mohan, who was there to watch it all unfold firsthand.

It was the year of Wannabe, the Oasis shows at Knebworth and the Euros. But so much more went on to herald 1996 as a seismic year.

Here are five of the best things to see at the Barbican’s exhibition

Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack boots

Those chunky Union Jack platform boots worn by Geri throughout the height of the Spice Girls’ fame are on display at the exhibition. Their most high profile appearance might have been at the 1997 Brits, but Geri soft launched them throughout 1996.

Liam Gallagher’s tamborine

Few pairings are more iconic than Liam Gallagher and his tambourine. During the recent Oasis reunion tour he was spotted with the percussive instrument on his head, but now it – or at least a similar one – is safely behind glass at the Barbican.

A Brit award trophy

It was the era when the Brit Awards were at their height, when bands would tell one another to f*ff off from the stage (Noel Gallagher famously got sweary on stage at the 1996 awards). The atmosphere was as excitable as it was anxious for the next bust-up. While the awards maintain their cache today, it was during the 1990s that they were at their peak, and the exhibition features stories from the day as well as a trophy from the year.

Also at the Barbican: Iconic photography

Historical photography from some of the leading creatives of the era is celebrated at the 1996 exhibition, including work by Jill Furmanovsky and Derek Ridgers, two of the most lauded snappers of the day. Expect famous shots and some surprises too.

Original concert flyers

Plenty of memorabilia from 1996 and the period is on display, from pop and rock gigs of the time as well as personal items donated from the top DJs of the day including Paul Oakenfold, Dave Pearce and Judge Jules. Expect these to span the worlds of fashion, food, art, politics and music.

Go to barbican.org.uk

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