Campanelle hopes to pick up Toast the City Best Restaurant win

Campanelle is one of our favourite new Square Mile restaurants, a vast Italian dining room set inside the beautifully restored London Shipping Exchange on Billiter Street. Created by restaurateur Ninai Zarach, the all-day venue is an excellent showcase for grand City architecture.

The menu takes inspiration from across Italy, catering for everything from breakfast meetings to late evening steaks and pasta. Standout dishes include a banging carbonara, seafood pasta and salt-crusted sea bass. We caught up with Zarach to quiz her on her time in the Square Mile.

To nominate your own favourite places for a Toast Award, from restaurants and bars to cultural venues and green spaces, visit the website here.

Introduce yourself and Campanelle

I’m Ninai Zarach, Director at Manicomio Group, which I have had for 23 years together with my husband. We opened Campanelle in August 2025. The group has been part of the Square Mile hospitality scene for many years, growing alongside the City and its ever-evolving dining culture.

What makes Campanelle stand out?

The passion and determination to bring the best produce and seasonal ingredients.

How would your regulars describe you in three words?

Authentic, good food and great fun.

What’s the biggest challenge running a business in the City?

The changing political and economic climate has created challenges for hospitality businesses. We’ve seen very high costs, increased rates, rises in staff costs and the impact of working from home on Fridays. But we’re adapting to changing customer habits and the City clientele is very loyal if you look after them.

Read more Toast the City Awards return bigger and better for 2026!

How has the Square Mile changed?

The Square Mile evolves constantly, both with new operators and changing customer expectations. It’s become much more foodie over the decades, which we love!

The dining room at Campanelle is incredible

What’s the most memorable feedback you’ve had?

When guests tell us our food reminds them of home or of time they have spent in Italy. And, of course, when they keep coming back and treating us like their own dining room.

Who is your typical customer?

We welcome everyone from the City, from board directors and executives to office workers. Even famous people come – but they are kept under wraps!

Which other City venues do you rate highly?

There are many excellent operators in the City hospitality and it’s great to see independent venues continuing to thrive. I think Ibai is excellent.

What does a perfect day in the Square Mile look like?

A busy lunch service, lively terraces in the afternoon, people enjoying long dinners and lots of chats.

What do you have on your toast?

Simple and classic: good sourdough with British honey