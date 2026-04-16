The Galvin brothers: Our Toast the City award means the world

Our Toast the City Awards return for a second year, bigger, better and more ambitious than ever. We will once again shine a light on the restaurants, bars, green spaces and cultural hotspots that make the Square Mile one of London’s most exciting places to work and play.

This year we’ve invited the winners from the 2025 awards to join the judging panel, including Chris and Jeff Galvin, the brothers behind Michelin-starred Best Restaurant winner Galvin La Chapelle. We asked them what it meant winning a coveted Slice of Toast.

What did winning a Toast the City award mean for your team?

Winning Best Restaurant in the City at the Toast Awards meant the world to our team. It’s incredibly rewarding to see their hard work recognised, and a true reflection that their dedication and effort really does pay off.

Recognition from a local audience is the greatest honour. Staying connected with our neighbours, engaging with our community, and building relationships with our peers are essential to who we are. We want to be a true neighbourhood restaurant at the heart of the local community.

How did you celebrate?

We created a brand-new menu to celebrate our win, the ‘Toast and Taste’ menu. It’s a five-course tasting menu with a glass of fizz, priced at £49 and designed to be more accessible and approachable. The response was incredible, and due to its popularity, it has remained ever since.

What do you think tipped it in Galvin’s favour?

We were genuinely surprised, and we have our loyal customers to thank. We invited our guests to vote for us through social media and our newsletter, and the support we received was incredible. We know so many of them took the time to vote, and we’re truly grateful.

How are things in the Square Mile right now?

The Square Mile is thriving, with so many fantastic food, drink and experiences to pick from.

What makes the City crowd different from other areas?

When catering to the City crowd, speed is something we always consider. More than anywhere else, our guests often need a quick, efficient experience, whether they are entertaining a client, grabbing a power lunch, or heading back to the office. While we do offer a more leisurely three-hour tasting menu, we also recognise the importance of flexibility, which is why we provide a guaranteed one-hour lunch option tailored to their needs.

What made Galvin stand out to the judges?

We hope the judges recognised that a core part of Galvin’s approach is an accessible offering and relaxed luxury, all while maintaining the exacting standards expected of a Michelin starred restaurant.

Who do you think might win this year?

There are so many fantastic restaurants in the City, with Gordon Ramsay recently opening on Bishopsgate – perhaps we will see him hit the shortlist…

• To find out more about the 2026 Toast the City awards and nominate your favourite places in the Square Mile, visit the website here