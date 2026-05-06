The Square Mile rooftop bar you’ve probably never tried

Floratica is the Square Mile rooftop bar you've probably not tried

Ahead of the Toast the City 2026 Awards, we meet the venues to put on your radar this spring

Have you made time for Madison, sipped at Sabine and quaffed at Coq d’Argent? Then it’s time to try another of the Square Mile’s fabulous rooftop bars you probably haven’t heard of.

Florattica is on the 11th floor of the Canopy by Hilton London City hotel in Aldgate and boasts incredible views across the Square Mile.

As the name suggests, the look and feel of the bar is floral, with flower displays above the head and banquette sofas decorated with multicoloured floral patterns.

The rooftop bar with a menu of ‘7 virtues’

There is an upbeat vibe in the evenings, especially during the spring and summer months, when there’s a live DJ, and this summer the venue has announced a new theme menu around the idea of ‘The 7 Virtues.’

The venue describes the drinks as “bold, complex, and unapologetically intense”, and there is a drink for each of the virtues, which are hope, love, courage, wisdom, temperance and integrity.

We like the sound of ‘Ambition’, with rum, mint, lemongrass and Chardonnay, and ‘Wisdom’ with whiskey, toasted walnuts, orange bitters and sage.

There are also sharing plates like charcuterie boards, Caesar salad, Smoked salmon roll and satay chicken, as well as a weekend brunch menu.

For more information and to book a table go to floratticalondon.co.uk.

In 2025 our inaugural Toast the City Awards celebrated the best venues in the Square Mile.