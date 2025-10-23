City AM crowns the capital’s best at Toast the City Awards 2025

Toast the City Awards hosts, Libby Brodie and Matthew Jukes

London’s Square Mile played host to a celebration of culinary and cultural excellence last night at City AM’s inaugural Toast the City Awards 2025.

Supported by five Business Improvement Districts, the Eastern City, Culture Mile BID, Aldgate Connect, Cheapside and Fleet Street Quarter, the awards highlighted some of London’s most innovative restaurants, bars and cultural projects.

Event sponsors included AON and nationwide drinks distributor Matthew Clark with brands such as Menabrea lager, Woodford Reserve whiskey, Gin Mare, Fitz English sparkling wine and Quinta da Pedra Alta wines.

The judging panel included restaurateurs, editors, influencers and hospitality leaders, from Michelin-starred chefs to wine columnists.

Held at The Steel Yard, the event gathered nominees, judges and guests in a venue known for its industrial atmosphere and restored Victorian arches.

Over 30,000 readers cast their votes after a shortlist was unveiled in September, with the winners revealed live during the evening’s proceedings.

Finalists were announced in early autumn following a nomination period from May to July.

Winners were decided through a mix of public votes and judging panel deliberation.

The event concluded with one lucky voter winning lunch for four at the City Restaurant of the Year.

City AM’s Toast the City Awards winners

Best Restaurant was awarded to Galvin La Chapelle, while The Wolseley City was named Best Breakfast.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge won Best Overnight Stay, and Duck & Waffle secured Best Late Night Venue.

Cultural and entertainment excellence was celebrated, with St Paul’s Cathedral taking Best Cultural Experience and Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds: The Immersive Experience named Best Family Experience.

Bridewell Theatre won Best Hidden Gem, and F1® Arcade was recognised for Best Team Experience.

Piccolo Bar claimed Best Sandwich, Third Space City was awarded Best Fitness Experience, and Finsbury Circus Gardens earned the title of Best Green Space.

In drinks and nightlife, The Rising Sun took Best Boozer, Humble Grape Fleet Street was awarded Best Bar, and Coq d’Argent landed Best Roof Terrace.

Lazy Coffee was recognised as Best Coffee destination, and The Jugged Hare won Best Casual Dining.

“These awards show what a force the Square Mile has become in the world of hospitality and placemaking,” said Head Judge Steve Dinneen, City AM’s Life&Style editor. “I’m not sure the event could have happened ten tears ago but it was brilliant to see so many creative and driven people in the room. We think Toast the City will become an important date in the City’s annual calendar and I can’t wait to see who gets nominated next year!”

“The quality of entrants was incredible,” said judge Martin Williams, CEO of restaurant group Evolv. “Each category was packed with businesses that showed real drive, determination and creativity. There were some tough decisions to make as a judge and I was of course delighted to see Coq d’Argent take home an award for Best Roof Terrace.”

Fellow judge Yasmin Jaunbocus said: “These awards show how much the City has changed over the last decade. It was so hard to pick a winner – every shortlisted business had a real argument for being the best. Massive congratulations to Galvin La Chapelle for taking home the Best Restaurant award and The Jugged Hare for winning Best Casual Dining.”

