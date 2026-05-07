New London rooftop bar will be biggest ever with 1,000 capacity

New London rooftop bar Freight Brixton has capacity for 1,000 people

Getting a space at some of London’s most famous rooftop bars can be difficult, especially with the better weather.

New London rooftop bar Freight Brixton will attempt to remedy that issue with room for 1,000 at the open-air venue.

The bar will take a “drink, dance and dine” approach, with reggae DJ David Rodigan hosting the opening party on 9 May and a selection of DJs and music collectives playing throughout the summer spanning the genres of funk, jazz and soul.

There is also a variety of artisanal food and drink outlets, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. While no cooks have been announced yet, the approach will be to cook much of the food over an open-fire BBQ.

The London rooftop bar with World Cup screenings

There will also be live screenings for the World Cup, which begins this June, with games being streamed from America.

Entry will generally be free, although special events are ticketed and currently on sale, including for the England fixtures during the World Cup.

As for the drinks, Casamigos is the main bar. It is tequila-led, specialising in margaritas, palomas and other tequila cocktails.

There is also the Hotel Milano aperitivo bar, inspired by the Northern Italian style of relaxed pre-dinner drinking. Expect spritzes and “easy-drinking” wines as the sun sets.

If you’re looking for other London rooftop bars in the Square Mile, here’s our list of the very best places to go, no matter your mood.

If you’re in the West End or another part of London that isn’t the Square Mile, here is our pick of the best London rooftop bars across the capital.