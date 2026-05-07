In pictures: The City AM Awards 2026

The City AM Awards 2026 in full swing at the Guildhall.

The great and the good of the Square Mile gathered on Wednesday night at the Guildhall to celebrate the best of UK PLC at this year’s City AM Awards.

The night was hosted by Oli Barrett, and headlined by our Editor-in-Chief Christian May with a guest speech by Brent Hoberman.

A total of 12 businesses, entrepreneurs, CEOs and analysts were crowned with awards.

On the night, Revolut took home the top Business of the Year gong, with the fintech bank’s UK chief executive Francesca Carlesi accepting the award and declaring that the UK can build, launch and scale great global businesses.

City AM Awards 2026

Broadcaster Ian King and event host Oli Barrett.

Meet the winners

Analyst of the year, Kathleen Brooks.

Insurance company of the year, McGill.

Law firm of the year, Hogan Lovells.

Bank of the year, Shawbrook.

Consultancy and advisory company of the year, Kroll.

Investor of the year, Balderton Capital.

Innovation of the year, Engine by Starling.

Entrepreneur of the year, Barney Hussey-Yeo.

City champion of the year, Andy Briggs.

Personality of the year, Greg Jackson.

Business of the year, Revolut.