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In pictures: The City AM Awards 2026

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City AM Awards ceremony with attendees networking in a formal setting, capturing an atmosphere of business excellence and ...
The City AM Awards 2026 in full swing at the Guildhall.

The great and the good of the Square Mile gathered on Wednesday night at the Guildhall to celebrate the best of UK PLC at this year’s City AM Awards.

The night was hosted by Oli Barrett, and headlined by our Editor-in-Chief Christian May with a guest speech by Brent Hoberman.

A total of 12 businesses, entrepreneurs, CEOs and analysts were crowned with awards.

On the night, Revolut took home the top Business of the Year gong, with the fintech bank’s UK chief executive Francesca Carlesi accepting the award and declaring that the UK can build, launch and scale great global businesses.

City AM Awards 2026

Ian King receiving City AM Award at prestigious business event
Broadcaster Ian King and event host Oli Barrett.
City AM Awards atmosphere with elegant gala setting, attendees in formal attire, glittering lights, and award stage in the...
Taxi arriving at City AM Awards venue with illuminated city skyline in the background, highlighting urban business excellence
City AM Awards celebration at a bustling bar with attendees networking and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the event

Meet the winners

Kathleen Brooks accepting an award at City AM Awards ceremony, celebrating achievements in the business sector.
Analyst of the year, Kathleen Brooks.
City AM Awards ceremony with McGill receiving an accolade for outstanding contribution in business excellence
Insurance company of the year, McGill.
Hogan Lovells team celebrates City AM Awards victory, showcasing joy and achievement in a prestigious business event setting
Law firm of the year, Hogan Lovells.
Shawbrook Bank celebrates win at City AM Awards with team on stage holding trophy in formal attire
Bank of the year, Shawbrook.
City AM Awards ceremony featuring Kroll representatives celebrating corporate excellence and achievements in business.
Consultancy and advisory company of the year, Kroll.
Balderton Capital team celebrating City AM Awards win in a formal setting, showcasing business excellence and achievement
Investor of the year, Balderton Capital.
City AM Awards ceremony stage with Starling Bank branding and award-winning engine display in a corporate setting
Innovation of the year, Engine by Starling.
Barney receiving award at City AM Awards ceremony, surrounded by applauding attendees in formal attire
Entrepreneur of the year, Barney Hussey-Yeo.
Andy Briggs receives CityAM Award at prestigious ceremony for outstanding contributions in the business sector
City champion of the year, Andy Briggs.
Greg Jackson receives City AM Award at prestigious ceremony, highlighting business leadership and innovation achievements.
Personality of the year, Greg Jackson.
CityAM Awards 2026 ceremony showcasing business leaders and award recipients in formal attire at a prestigious London venue
Business of the year, Revolut.

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