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In pictures: The City AM Awards 2026
The great and the good of the Square Mile gathered on Wednesday night at the Guildhall to celebrate the best of UK PLC at this year’s City AM Awards.
The night was hosted by Oli Barrett, and headlined by our Editor-in-Chief Christian May with a guest speech by Brent Hoberman.
A total of 12 businesses, entrepreneurs, CEOs and analysts were crowned with awards.
On the night, Revolut took home the top Business of the Year gong, with the fintech bank’s UK chief executive Francesca Carlesi accepting the award and declaring that the UK can build, launch and scale great global businesses.