Eastern City’s Club In The Clouds Is Back!

Dig out your dancing shoes and get ready to party the night away in the tallest nightclub in town! The Eastern City Club in the Clouds is back by popular demand next month, courtesy of Mixmag, the world’s biggest dance music and clubbing destination, and Horizon 22 Events.

Originally launched as a one-off last September, this event was so popular that the Eastern City BID listened to the voices of its business community and has brought it back!

And if you are an Eastern City levy payer you get early access to this incredible event on Thursday 28th May AND a special discounted ticket, giving you access to the very best in this part of the City.

Headlining on this exclusive night will be Charisse C, with AsandaLDN and DJ duo Malix.

Tarisai Ejeta, Events and Experience Manager at the Eastern City, said: “Following on from the massive success of Club in the Clouds last year, where over 400 people joined us for a night of drinks, food, DJs and dancing in one of the most iconic locations in the City, we are back. And even better!

“So apply now, set work aside and embrace the party vibe.”

For more information visit our website: easterncity.co.uk



