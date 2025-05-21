Featured
Feel the Sound: An exhibition on a different frequency Thursday 22nd May – Sunday 31st August The Culture Mile Business Improvement District is delighted to be the Destination Partner for the most incredible immersive experience Feel the Sound at the Barbican. This new immersive exhibition will rearrange what you think sound is. Feel the Sound includes multi-sensory installations that [...]
In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the traditional boundaries of risk management are dissolving. Insurers today face a landscape of challenges, from evolving cyber threats and talent retention to navigating new regulatory frameworks. Aon is responding to these evolving needs with a groundbreaking approach: the UK Insurance Vertical. At the helm of this initiative [...]
🙌 The Culture Mile BID returns with more funding available for non-profits in the Culture Mile. Applications are now open on ActionFunder until Friday 23 May 2025. About the Community Fund 🤝 Through this Community Fund, we seek to continue supporting a breadth of local projects that drive positive social impact in our community. The fund will [...]
🌼 Spring Gardening Day Blooms with Community Spirit on Golden Lane Estate As part of the Culture Mile BID’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local residential community, we partnered with Octopus Community Network and the Golden Lane Resident Association to deliver a hands-on Spring Gardening Day on Saturday 26 April 2025 with a vision to bring neighbours together through [...]
A Sustainable Urban Farm in the heart of Fleet Street Quarter The Fleet Street Quarter and Landsec have partnered with London’s Community Kitchen, founded by former chef Taz Khan, MBE, to launch the Urban Farmer Project in the City of London. This pioneering initiative seeks to address pressing climate challenges by transforming food that would [...]
The UK stands on the cusp of an unprecedented infrastructure revolution. With governmental commitments indicating significant investment (plans previously cited at £700bn-£750bn), the nation is poised to transform its transport networks, energy systems, and digital infrastructure. This undertaking will not only require capital but also a large, skilled workforce that can adapt to the nation’s [...]
“Free Run Club available at your doorstep”? Cheapside Business Alliance are excited to announce the Cheapside Run Club! This free, weekly Run Club is a great way to get fit and meet new people in the Cheapside area. In partnership with Pure Sports Medicine, the Club will run every Wednesday, starting and finishing at Pure Sports Medicine [...]
Bringing the community together through music. Cheapside Business Alliance is proud to present Sounds of Summer, a jam-packed programme of musical performances across the area. There’s something for everyone this summer, whether it’s sitting back and relaxing to one of our many performers, ranging across steel pan, classical and jazz bands, taking part in activities including singing, [...]
As part of our commitment to Shaping a Safer Aldgate, Aldgate Connect BID has partnered with Eastern City BID in funding the taxi marshals scheme outside Liverpool Street Station. The scheme is brought to you by Our Safer City and sees taxi marshals stationed on Liverpool Street every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, from 9:00pm to 1:00am. [...]
Around the World in 80 Lunches – No Passport Required You could spend your lunch hour doomscrolling at your desk, or you could take a trip from Malaysia to Mexico without leaving E1. And frankly, we know which one sounds better. Petticoat Lane and the surrounding streets have quietly transformed into one of London’s most [...]
