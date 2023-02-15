City A.M. Awards 2023: Environmental, Social, and Governance Award

ADVERTISING STANDARDS AGENCY

A regulator being nominated for a City A.M. award must be a new one, but the ads watchdog has been on the forefront of Britain’s journey to a greener future by calling out greenwashing when

it sees it. The firm found one global bank in its environmental crosshairs this year and didn’t pull its punches, and the watchdog has also been on the front foot in the battle against scam crypto

ads.