Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The King’s Award

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the pinnacle of achievement for British businesses. Unlike some awards, recognition here is based solely on merit, not on participation fees or advertising.

Each of the companies named as winner has been through a rigorous screening process before the judging panel awarded the Royal Warrant, which previous winners (to date there have been more than 7,000) have all reported has resulted in worldwide recognition, increased commercial value, greater press coverage and a boost to staff morale.

Winning a King’s Award for Enterprise goes beyond the prestige associated with the recognition. It signifies a company’s dedication to continuous improvement, pushing boundaries, and contributing positively to society. Awards winners become role models for other businesses, inspiring them to embrace innovation, sustainability, and responsible practices.

Furthermore, the programme offers valuable networking opportunities, connecting awardees with industry leaders, investors, and potential partners. This fosters further collaboration and fuels a thriving ecosystem for business growth. By recognising exceptional achievement, the King’s Awards programme serves as a catalyst for economic prosperity and fuels a culture of innovation within the UK.

Despite perennial and unpredictable challenges, this year’s cohort of international traders have again demonstrated their global appeal and evidenced substantial growth in overseas earnings through either continuous achievement over six years or outstanding achievement over three years. The innovation award, meanwhile, recognises businesses demonstrating groundbreaking ideas, products, or processes that significantly impact their industry. It is often seen as a stepping stone to an uplift in international trading and after a decade marked by rapid developments in digital technology, many of this year’s winners are determinedly making life easier and safer for us all.

This report looks at some of our overseas trail blazers, as well as some of our clever inventors.

Preqin Ltd has previously won two Queen’s Awards for international trade and now bags a royal hattrick. They are a leading provider of financial data and insights for the alternative investments market, enjoying great global reach and success with their comprehensive data and valuable insights. Also included is the Adaptavist Group whose innovative software, services and support in working smarter and embracing digital transformation has won them the international trade award for the second time.

InfoTrack is a leader in legal technology, providing innovative solutions that streamline legal workflows and improve efficiency for law firms. Their pioneering platform has revolutionised document management, eDiscovery, and legal research, demonstrating a commitment to continuous innovation within the legal sector. Meanwhile The Isle of Wight’s Stainless Games is a world-leading video game developer renowned for its innovative game design and storytelling. Working with some of the world’s biggest brands, Stainless Games’ creations have redefined narrative-driven gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of the industry and garnering critical acclaim.

Internationally known as the first anti-piracy organisation of its kind, FACT, is now also providing high-quality enhanced due diligence and investigation services for a global market. PromoVeritas the leading global prize promotion specialist shapes and implements prize promotions for the world’s biggest brands, safely and compliantly and has won for excellent growth in international trade.

The spotlight is also shone on 365 Finance who have developed an AI-powered automated underwriting and funding service, improving speed of funding for SMEs and underwriting accuracy for which they have been recognised in the innovation category. Finally, Sparta Global is a technology talent acquisition and training company with a unique approach, combining innovative recruitment methods with intensive training programmes, which help businesses access top tech talent. They have won an award for promoting opportunity.

Like the remainder of the winners, all the companies featured in this report will soon be attending a garden party in their honour hosted by His Majesty the King.