History of the Dragon Awards

The City of London Dragon Awards were established in 1987 by the City of London Corporation to recognize and celebrate the contributions of businesses and public sector organizations in fostering social impact within the communities of Greater London and beyond. The awards were named after the dragon, a symbol found on the City of London’s coat of arms, reflecting the city’s historic and ongoing commitment to philanthropy and community involvement.

The Dragon Awards were initially created to honor companies involved in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, particularly those that supported community initiatives and volunteerism. Over the years, the awards have evolved to acknowledge a broader range of activities, including social mobility, financial inclusion, environmental sustainability, and partnerships that drive social change.

These prestigious awards highlight the role that businesses play in promoting inclusive and sustainable development, and they encourage organizations to integrate social responsibility into their core strategies. The awards have various categories, each designed to recognize different aspects of community impact, such as the “Community Partners Award,” “Heart of the City Award,” and “Social Impact Award.”

The Dragon Awards have become a significant accolade in the UK’s CSR landscape, showcasing best practices and inspiring other businesses to engage in meaningful community work. The winners are celebrated at an annual ceremony held in London, where they receive recognition for their efforts in building stronger, more resilient communities. Since their launch responsible businesses which have applied to the Dragon Awards have helped over 11.5 million people, mobilising 248,000 business volunteers and giving £285 million in donations and in-kind support to London’s communities.

2024 is a significant moment as City AM, the voice of the City for over 18 years is passed the baton to the Dragon Awards. We proudly merge City AM’s ESG Awards to bring the City AM Dragon Awards.