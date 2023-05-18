Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Empowering decision-making for its members worldwide

Set up during the Second World War and initially representing just a dozen or so British companies, the Energy Industries Council (EIC) has grown into a worldwide trade association for businesses operating in the energy industry.

Now in its 80th year, the EIC has been instrumental in facilitating trade and investment opportunities for its 900 members operating in over 100 countries. Employing more than 120 people in offices around the world, with 45 based at the London head office, its mission is to help its members succeed by providing access to valuable business intelligence, networking opportunities, and tailored services.

The EIC’s commitment to providing high-quality services and support to its members has earned the organisation numerous awards and accolades over the years.

In 2023, the EIC was awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. This award recognises organisations that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in international trade and is considered one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK.

Stuart Broadley, Chief Executive of the Energy Industries Council, said: “The energy industry is constantly evolving, and the EIC is dedicated to supporting our members through these changes. Our mission is to help our members succeed in the global energy marketplace, and we do this by providing them with access to market intelligence, networking opportunities, and tailored services that meet their specific needs.





One of the key services that the EIC provides is market intelligence, and it conducts extensive research and analysis on energy markets worldwide, producing reports, readily accessible online data and briefings that help its members to stay up-to-date on industry trends, regulatory developments and targeted business opportunities.

In addition to market intelligence, the EIC also provides a range of other services to its members, including business matchmaking, 130 annual events, UK pavilions at the world’s largest energy exhibitions, missions, awards, consulting, event management, and advocacy and lobbying support, as well as providing strategic advice on global energy matters to governments and boardrooms. The organization is well established as the voice of the UK energy supply chain, and now aims to represent the interests of the energy industry at the national and international levels as well.

Winning the King’s Award for Enterprise was a significant achievement for the EIC, and reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting its members in achieving success in the global energy marketplace.

Stuart Broadley added: “We have done an amazing job to speak on behalf of our members and the entire UK energy supply chain, but we now want to grow our voice globally in the same way.

“Our heritage is in the UK and our strongest relationships are with different departments within the UK and the Scottish Governments. We work really hard with some of the biggest operators in the world to better understand the capabilities of the British supply chain.”

“Winning the Kings Award for Enterprise in International Trade is a tremendous honour, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality services and support to our members, and to driving growth and innovation in the energy industry around the world.”