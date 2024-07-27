Paris 2024: A Team GB medal chance per day at Olympic Games

There’s a lot going on at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. There are 10,000 athletes looking to win one of just over 300 gold medals.

So here at City A.M. we have picked a medal chance per day to keep your eyes on.

27 July – Time trials

Remember London 2012 when Britain got their first medals in the men’s time trials? Well it is possible that this could repeat itself in Paris.

Both the men’s and women’s trials get underway on Saturday afternoon.

28 July – 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty has faced some personal issues since Tokyo 2020 but he was the outstanding British qualifier for this event and one of the favourites for Sunday.

He’s not beaten often and will undoubtedly plan on keeping his impressive Olympics record alive.

29 July – 10m synchronised diving

Can Tom Daley win gold? He goes early in the Olympic Games in the 10m synchronised diving competition.

At least if he loses he can knit himself a replacement medal…

30 July – men’s triathlon

Winner in the trial event in Paris last year, Alex Yee will go for gold in the men’s triathlon.

It is the first Games since 2004 without one of the two Brownlee Brothers in the mix.

31 July – women’s triathlon

Straight after a Yee gold Team GB could pick up another first place in the female event.

The entire triathlon team is strong and Beth Potter will lead the Brits in the women’s event.

1 August – Women’s four rowing

Helen Glover will go for gold in the women’s four – assuming she makes the final.

After the highs of London 2012 and Rio 2016 the medal haul in Tokyo was more than disappointing.

Team GB are back and looking to restore some pride.

2 August – Team jumping, equestrian

Equestrian has been in the news for the wrong reasons recently but the British team jumping team will undoubtedly be in the mix for gold.

It is a sport of great control and skill and it is something Team GB have been strong at in the past.

3 August – Men’s pommel

Max Whitlock is back and going for gold in his final games.

The Brit, alongside his fellow countrymen and women, have a number of medal chances across gymnastics but a Whitlock win would be brilliant for fans of the sport.

4 August – Men’s golf

Given the strength of the field, the men’s golf tournament is basically a major.

Team GB will see Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood go for gold against the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry for Ireland, and Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler for the United States.

5 August – Women’s 800m

When it comes to athletics no Team GB athlete has been given better odds on winning golf than Keely Hodgkinson.

The 800m runner will take to the track without her biggest rival Athing Mu after the American fell while trying to qualify in the Stateside trials.

She’s now the overwhelming favourite, and the one to beat.

6 August – men’s 1,500m

It has become one of the great track rivalries of recent years: Britain’s Josh Kerr versus Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Kerr came into the scene after Jake Wightman’s world championship win in the United States and Ingebrigtsen has come a cropper to Brit’s in both races.

Their next battle will be at the iconic Stade de France.

7 August – women’s pole vault

It’s a bizarre field event for Team GB to be good at but we are!

Molly Caudery is the world indoor champion and will be gunning for gold in Tokyo.

8 August – women’s keirin

It’s not the Olympics without some velodrome shenanigans and the keirin is the best of that. Sat behind the little man on a bike for a number of laps, this discipline is all about tactics.

World and European champion Emma Finucane will go for Team GB.

She said: “Since coming into sprinting in the last two or three years, I’ve massively looked up to Vicky and Becky, who is Welsh too, which is really special.

“I’ve got a really long way to go to be anywhere close to them because they are huge and they’ve done so much for the women’s programme.

“It’s exciting that it’s come back around now. We’re no longer the weakest link in British cycling, we are producing medals and great times and we are up there.

“I’m really excited to see what happens in Paris, and there’s still a lot of work to do.”

'The fastest women in the world' ⚡️



GB's Emma Finucane claimed her first major title as she took gold in the women's sprint at the Cycling World Championships 🔥



She's only 20 🤯#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/iXVTkZEfHU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 9, 2023

9 August – women’s 4x100m relay

This is female sprinting’s best shot at a gold medal. If the athletes have not been successful in the 100m, 200m or 400m then this event could be the one for the Brits.

They’re stacked with depth and, should some of the competitors be slightly off it, could pounce on a medal.

They set themselves up well with a meeting record at the London Diamond League in July.

10 August – Boxing

Britain have a superb history in boxing at the Olympics with the likes of Anthony Joshua continuing to make headlines after his medal at London 2012.

This year Delicious Orie will go for gold and his final will be on 10 August if he gets there.

The 27-year-old Brit was born in Moscow and competes in the super-heavyweight category.

He may not be the favourite, but he’ll do Britain proud.

11 August – Women’s basketball

This makes the list as the final event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The USA are overwhelming favourites to win gold in this event with Australia, Spain and France the closest – but by a distance – challengers.