Charlotte Dujardin banned for year over horse whipping controversy

Former Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended from all equestrian competition for a year after being involved in a horse whipping controversy.

The Brit was was provisionally suspended by equestrian’s governing body, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports earlier this year, before the Paris 2024 Olympics after footage emerged of her appearing to whip a horse in training.

A medal of any colour in the French capital would have taken Dujardin past cyclist Dame Laura Kenny in terms of medals won, making her Britain’s most decorated female Olympian.

In a statement, the FEI said: “The FEI has suspended British Dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 (£8,881), effectively concluding the disciplinary proceedings against her.

“Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since 23 July 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

“During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a National Federation.

“British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin’s ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period.”

Dujardin was already suspended, on a provisional basis, and UK Sport suspended her eligibility to receive public funding.