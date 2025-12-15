Racing Club introduces festive newcomer ‘From Me to You’ ahead of 2026 season

The horse-racing syndicate has purchased the exciting colt From Me to You, marking a festive addition to its strong selection of horses.

A festive gift idea for racing fans

The introduction of From Me to You comes as demand grows for Racing Club’s shared ownership model, which offers an exciting and memorable gifting experience for racing fans at Christmas. Shares in From Me to You are available for £65, with ownership in other Racing Club horses starting from just £25, making racehorse ownership simple, affordable, and accessible for those who love the sport but may never have thought it possible. Each member receives a welcome pack outlining the name, pedigree, and background of their chosen horse, along with regular updates throughout the season.

Shareholders can enjoy raceday badges, access to premium hospitality experiences at courses such as Newbury, and stable visits to meet trainers, jockeys, and horses in person. With full benefits for the duration of the syndicate term, access to Racing Club merchandise, and optional gift cards for flexible giving, Racing Club offers a thoughtful, long-lasting Christmas gift that delivers genuine involvement in the sport, complete with exclusive events, behind-the-scenes access, and even a share of any prize money won, all for one straightforward payment with no hidden costs.

Meet From Me To You

The yearling colt, acquired from Tattersalls, has joined leading trainer Richard Hannon at Herridge Racing Stables in Wiltshire. He has been described as mature, focused, and forward-going.

Hannon commented:

“He looks like a horse that will be operational early on in the year and I would love to think we could go to Newbury for the Lockinge meeting or maybe the Greenham. He is a nice colt to look forward to for the early spring.”

From Me to You is by Persian Force, who was trained by Hannon himself. Persian Force burst onto the racing scene with a dominant four-and-a-half-length win in the Brocklesby Stakes and went on to land the Group 2 July Stakes. Exceptionally consistent at the highest level, he also placed in multiple Group 1 contests and now stands as one of Europe’s most exciting young sires.

The colt’s dam, Aunt Anny, is a daughter of Mehmas, renowned for producing fast, early-developing juveniles. This proven combination points strongly towards early-season speed and competitive two-year-old form.

Tom Aldridge, Head of Racing at Racing Club, shared that the colt’s name was chosen with the hope that the name would make a special and heartfelt gift to give loved ones this holiday.

“The name From Me to You was chosen to represent the connection between people that ownership can bring. It’s a reminder that racing isn’t just about competition, it’s a shared experience that brings joy to owners and fans alike.”

About Racing Club

Racing Club is a UK-based horse racing syndicate, making ownership more accessible. Members can purchase shares in thoroughbred racehorses, with ownership starting from £25, opening the opportunity for shareholders to experience the racing industry.

The company emphasises its high standards of horse welfare, transparency, and ethical practices, while providing members with updates and insights into their horses’ training and racing careers. Racing Club aims to combine the excitement of horse racing with an inclusive and structured ownership experience.

