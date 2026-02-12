Saudi Cup set for future away from Riyadh

The Saudi Cup is worth $20million in prize money

Development within Saudi Arabia’s racing sector continues to accelerate.

The Saudi Cup, born in 2020 and already the world’s most valuable horse race worth $20 million with Group One status, is set to take place for the seventh time at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh this weekend.

However, organisers have already confirmed ambitious plans for its future.

During the Asian Racing Conference, officials announced that the Saudi Cup will eventually relocate to Qiddiya City, a new sports and entertainment destination currently under development in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said:

“This venue reflects Qiddiya Investment Company’s ambition to set new global benchmarks. Every element, from racing performance and equine welfare to hospitality and fan engagement, has been designed to meet the expectations of the world’s leading racing jurisdictions.

“In line with our wider vision for Qiddiya City, this state-of-the-art venue is designed to be fully accessible, pioneering a new chapter in spectator engagement and experiences.”

The proposed venue will feature a 21,000-seat grandstand and is expected to accommodate up to 70,000 visitors across the site during major racedays.